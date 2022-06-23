Bang Energy Announces Transition from PepsiCo Distribution

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy CEO, Jack Owoc, is excited to announce that all disputes with PepsiCo have been fully settled and resolved.



Therefore, effective immediately, both parties will enthusiastically and strategically cooperate in a nationwide joint effort to transition from PepsiCo distribution to Bang Energy’s new DSD partners.



“Our primary objective is to effectuate a smooth transition that best serves both Bang Energy’s and PepsiCo’s highly valued retail customers.” — Jack Owoc

About Bang Energy

Jack Owoc is the CEO and founder of Bang Energy® and its extensive portfolio of allied brands. Bang Energy was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind: to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements, and performance beverages in the world. Bang Energy has funded roughly 30 landmark, human-subject studies on its products, including Bang® and Redline® energy drinks, at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, and other top universities in the country. For more information and daily trendsetting updates, workout tips, and supplement research, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram, @BangEnergy.CEO, visit Bang Energy’s website, www.Bangenergy.com, and follow Bang Energy on Instagram, @BangEnergy.

