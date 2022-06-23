Grieg Seafood ASA: Renewal of salmon farming licenses in British Columbia, Canada

Grieg Seafood BC Ltd.’s farming licenses are up for renewal by 30 June 2022. The Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced that they will renew the licenses for 2 years, while developing a transition plan for the salmon farming industry in British Columbia. The plan, which is based on consultation with industry and other stakeholders, is expected to be completed in 2023.

Commenting on the development, Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood ASA said:

“We see the renewal of our licenses and the commitment to work together with us to develop a transition plan as a sign that Canada wants a thriving, sustainable salmon farming industry in British Columbia. Our industry is in continuous development with new technologies and innovations, and in Grieg Seafood we are committed to improvements that strengthen biological control and reduce interactions with wild salmon. We welcome the transition and look forward to be working with all levels of Government, including our First Nations partners, to find a stable, secure and common path forward in BC.”

Media: Kristina Furnes, kristina.furnes@griegseafood.com / +4748185505





The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.