Proactive news headlines including AuKing Mining, Red 5 Ltd, Northern Minerals and archTIS Ltd

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) is continuing to advance its majority-owned (75%) Koongie Park Copper/Zinc Project in north-eastern Western Australia following a major resource upgrade in April.

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) continues to ramp-up the capacity of the processing plant at its new 2.4 million-ounce King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has enhanced its rare earths and financing expertise with the appointment of Nicholas Curtis as executive chair and Bin Cai as executive director, effective immediately.

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has surged 70% on signing a A$7 million contract with the Australian Department of Defence to expand and enhance the existing deployment on-premise of Kojensi, a highly secure, multi-level security platform for the secure sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified files.

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has kicked off a large-scale soil sampling campaign across low-sulphidation targets at Bauloora epithermal project in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has intersected shallow zones of lithium mineralisation during its maiden drilling program at the flagship Wyemandoo Critical Metals Project in Western Australia.

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR)'s joint venture partner AIC Mines Ltd has the drills spinning at Lamil Gold-Copper Project, 30 kilometres west of the Telfer gold-copper mine in the highly prospective Paterson Province of Western Australia.

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has upgraded the gas resources of its Anning and Somerville fields to the reserve category following an independent technical and commercial audit conducted by ERC Equipoise (ERCE) on phase one development resources.

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is trading higher on intersecting shallow copper mineralisation in its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at King Solomon 1 prospect within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland.

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:RMI) is evaluating the exploration potential of three projects in Finland as part of due diligence for a proposed acquisition.

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) continues to build momentum with a suite of exploration programs across its Western Australian projects, including the Paterson Copper-Gold project, Mt Alexander Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project and Ajana Nickel-Copper-PGE project.

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has received a funding grant for NIS 1.5 million (approximately A$625,000) from the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) to support research and development for the initial marketing and commercialisation of the Smart Spend Debit Mastercard.

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has found spodumene is the primary lithium mineral within the lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) dykes at the Dorchap Lithium Project in Victoria.

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is expanding its land position at the Bangemall Project in Western Australia with the addition of tenement E08/3498, an adjacent application believed to be prospective for nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation.

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) will take a big step forward with regional exploration at the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon through an extensive airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey.

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has closed the books on a multi-stage stimulation mission at its high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well — the third development well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's Anadarko oil and gas basin.

