Data Center Accelerator Market Size is Rise to US$ 69440 Million By 2027, At A Balanced CAGR of 38.7% During 2021-2027 [96-Pages] | Global Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, Business Prospect & Plans

About Data Center Accelerator Market:

Modern data centers are being transformed to increase networking bandwidth and optimize workloads like artificial intelligence. Data center administrators also expect lower TCO, lower power, and new services. Data centers accelerators are helping customers meet these demands. The data centers accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource sharing with the main processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. The growing demand for AI in HPC data centers is driving the market growth. The growth in consumer-generated data and increasing use of AI-based services have propelled the demand for AI-centric data centers.

North America is the largest Data Center Accelerator market with about 57% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.

The key players are Nvidia, Intel, Alphabet (Google), Advanced Micro Devices, Achronix Semiconductor, Xilinx, Qualcomm etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 90% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Center Accelerator Market

The global Data Center Accelerator market size is projected to reach US$ 69440 million by 2027, from US$ 6960.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.7% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Data Center Accelerator Market include:

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

