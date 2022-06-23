Digital OOH Market Worth US$ 36230 million by 2028 | CAGR, Share, Latest Trends, Regional Segmentation, Key Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Top Players

Pune, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising but includes digital signage.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Digital OOH market size is estimated to be worth US$ 22650 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 36230 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the review period.

Transit Advertising

Transit Advertising

Billboard

Street Furniture Advertising

Others

BFSI

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Digital OOH including: -

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor

Focus Media

Stroer

Lamar Advertising

Outfront Media

APG SGA

Intersection

Ocean Outdoor

Capitol Outdoor

Blue Outdoor

Air Media

TOM Group

White Horse Group

Phoenix Metropolis Media

Balintimes Hong Kong Media

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Digital OOH Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Digital OOH by Type

3 Digital OOH by Application

4 Global Digital OOH Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Digital OOH Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

