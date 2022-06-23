South Africa IT Industry Report 2022 with Profiles of 100+ Companies

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The IT Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the IT industry, including hardware manufacturing, assembly, and supply; software development and supply; and retail sales of hardware and software.
It includes information on the size of the sector, rankings, spending forecasts and estimates, notable players and their performance, corporate actions, regulation, influencing factors and trends.
There are profiles of 105 companies, including major software and hardware companies such as AdaptIT, Business Connexion, Dell and IBM, ecommerce companies such as Africa Online and Takealot, transaction technology companies such as Mastercard and MediKredit and companies that have come under scrutiny such as Ayo and EOH.
The pandemic has given an enormous boost to digital transformation, and the IT industry. Supply chain issues, chip shortages, an upsurge in cybercrime, and the July riots all had a major impact on South African companies and the way they work. The IT sector is expecting the increasing access to broadband and fibre and the release of spectrum to drive digital transformation in the country.
Ratings of South Africa's IT industry compared to top global performers on network readiness to optimise the use of ICTs, the relationship between ICT infrastructure investment and economic growth and digital competitiveness show that South Africa's rankings are low compared to global economies and the highest on the African continent.
Trends
The adoption of hybrid work models and most leaders of large companies in South Africa expect to adopt a more hybrid way of working permanently.
The pandemic created greater impetus for digitalisation uptake, which allows companies to use their data more effectively to gain better insight and thus become more competitive. Key drivers in the sector include artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, 5G and the internet of things.
Cybersecurity and Crime
The move to remote work has exposed many security risks, and it is estimated that the global average cost of a data breach increased by 10% year-on-year in 2021.
In South Africa there have been a number of attacks such as on Transnet Port Terminals, which brought ports and railways to a standstill. Ransomware attacks are the top cyberthreat for the year ahead, followed by business interruptions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. IT-Related Government Initiatives
6.5. Governance and Procurement Issues
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.7. Cybersecurity and Crime
6.8. Environmental Issues
6.9. Electricity Supply Constraints
6.10. Cyclicality
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDICES
- Appendix 1 -Summary of Notable Players
- Computer and Related Activities
- Wholesale and Retail of Laptops, Desktops and Peripherals
- Appendix 2 - SME Hardware Manufacturers, Hardware Suppliers, and e-Waste Refurbishers
- Appendix 3 - IT-related Projects and Initiatives on the African Continent
- Appendix 4 - 20 Highest Paid Positions at South Africa's Multinational IT Companies and equivalent salaries at small to medium local enterprises
COMPANY PROFILES
COMPUTER AND RELATED ACTIVITIES
- 4Sight Holdings Ltd
- Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Accsys (Pty) Ltd
- ACI Global Ltd
- Active Track (Pty) Ltd
- AdaptIT Holdings Ltd
- Adcorp Workforce Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd
- Altron Ltd
- Alviva Holdings Ltd
- AOLC (Pty) Ltd
- AYO Technology Solutions Ltd
- B D Silks CC
- Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Cisco Systems (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Cocre8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd
- ContinuitySA (Pty) Ltd
- Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd
- Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
- Datatec Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd
- Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)
- EasyPay (Pty) Ltd
- Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd
- EOH Holdings Ltd
- ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd
- Faranani IT Services (Pty) Ltd
- Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd
- Gijima Group Ltd
- Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Intel South Africa Corporation
- International Time and Access Technologies CC
- Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Information Management (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd
- IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd
- Lightstone Consumer (Pty) Ltd
- Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Metrofile Holdings Ltd
- Micro Focus Software South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mustek Ltd
- Naspers Ltd
- Net1 Applied Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd
- Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd
- PBT Group Ltd
- Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- QCK Lezmin 4648 CC
- Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SAS Institute (Pty) Ltd
- SBE International SA (Pty) Ltd
- Setcom (Pty) Ltd
- Siemens (Pty) Ltd
- Silkwood Trading 18 (Pty) Ltd
- Sirius Sales (Pty) Ltd
- South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd
- Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd
- State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd
- Stellar Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd
- Systems Africa CC
- Systems Applications Products (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Time Attendance and Access Control CC
- Toppan FaceTech (Pty) Ltd
- Trac Tech (Pty) Ltd
- Transaction Control Technologies (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Trillobate Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Trustlink (Pty) Ltd
- Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Virdi Distribution SA (Pty) Ltd
- Visio Pix (Pty) Ltd
- Wizzit Payments (Pty) Ltd
- Xneelo (Pty) Ltd
WHOLESALE AND RETAIL OF LAPTOPS, DESKTOPS AND PERIPHERALS
- Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Alviva Holdings Ltd
- AOLC (Pty) Ltd
- ASUSTek Computer Inc
- Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd
- CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CoCre8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd
- Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Intel South Africa Corporation
- ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd
- JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances (Pty) Ltd
- Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Mustek Ltd
- Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd
