ICG: Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

23 June 2022

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that Virginia Holmes, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Murray International Trust PLC, effective from 22 June 2022.

