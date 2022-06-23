ICG: Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

23 June 2022

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that Virginia Holmes, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Murray International Trust PLC, effective from 22 June 2022.

