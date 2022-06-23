South Africa Generator and Transformer Industry Report 2022: State of the Sector, the Energy Mix, Imports, Localisations and Influencing Factors

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the manufacture and supply of generators and transformers and includes comprehensive information on the state of the sector, the energy mix, imports, localisation and influencing factors including power generation, demand, capacity and input costs.
There are profiles of 41 companies including major players such as ABB, Actom, generator step-up transformer manufacturer SGB-Smith Power Matla, Revive Electrical Transformers, which has supplied various renewable independent power producers and generator providers such as Cummins.
The Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa
Manufacturing sales of electric motors, generators and transformers grew marginally in 2021, but have been trending down between 2016 and 2021. Imports of transformers and generators have outpaced those of exports over the last two decades. While demand for diesel generators has generally grown in step with loadshedding, imports of portable generators fell sharply in 2021, even as loadshedding peaked.
The deployment of transformers has been held back by a decline in capital expenditure by Eskom, which sources the majority of transformers in the country. The industry could expect some increase given the country's plans to add new power generation to the grid.
Embedded Generation
The increase in embedded generation, where industry, mines and municipalities produce their own power, represents an opportunity and threat to generator and transformer manufacturers. Increased embedded generation and renewable energy projects will likely inhibit demand for diesel generators, but provide opportunities for manufacturers and importers to produce and supply generators and transformers for renewable and other off-grid projects. Some generator manufacturers are considering making generators powered by renewable energy.
Demand
The biggest demand for generators is from the construction sector, which has performed poorly since 2018. The continued complete shutdown of the events industry, which uses short term rental of generators, during the pandemic, has resulted in less demand, but this could pick up as restrictions are lifted. South Africa's electricity crisis continues to drive demand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
- Summary of Notable Players
COMPANY PROFILES
- ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ACTOM (Pty) Ltd
- Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Aksa Power Generation SA (Pty) Ltd
- ArmCoil Afrika (Pty) Ltd
- Babcock Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Barloworld Ltd
- C and R Industries CC
- Caco Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Channel Data (Pty) Ltd
- Cummins South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Gen Technologies CC
- Energenic GL (Pty) Ltd
- Epiroc South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- FGW Generators (Pty) Ltd
- Free State Transformers (Pty) Ltd
- Generator King (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Genpower Electrical Wholesalers CC
- Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd
- Goscor (Pty) Ltd
- Hitachi Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hoffmann Power (Pty) Ltd
- Ian Dickie and Company (Pty) Ltd
- Instrument Transformer Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- KLB Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Magetz Electrical CC
- New Way Power (Pty) Ltd
- Reliable Transformers CC
- Revive Electrical Transformers (Pty) Ltd
- SGB Smit Power Matla (Pty) Ltd
- Siemens (Pty) Ltd
- Smith Mining Equipment (Pty) Ltd
- Stevens and Co (Pty) Ltd
- Trafo Power Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Trans Electron CC
- Transformer Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Tuning Fork (Pty) Ltd
- Turner Morris (Pty) Ltd
- V R Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Zest WEG Group Africa (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u990xq