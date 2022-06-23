Global Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2022: An Invaluable Networking Opportunities with Decision Makers and focus on real Case Studies - September 21-22, 2022

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2022 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.



The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency and at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.



This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.



This program will certainly educate health care scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.



The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.



Agenda:



Day 1 - Wednesday - 21st September 2022 (Time Zone - BST)



09:30 - Welcome Address & Platform Orientation - Orientation will focus on how to access and navigate the virtual conference platform for Live Sessions & Interactive Networking



09:40 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



09:50 - Transforming the Way We Do Clinical Trials: Pragmatic Trials Combined with EHR Enabled Services

Mats Sundgren Mats Sundgren Director Health Informatics

AstraZeneca



10:15 - Novel approaches in Clinical Trial Design to Improve Efficiency of Research

Strategies & Methods for flexible design trials

The Adoption and Impact of Adaptive Trial Designs

Preclinical environment and trial designs Opportunities and Limitations

10:40 - Learnings from a Fully Decentralized Trial in Oncology and a Hybrid Decentralized in Autism

Connecting the developed and the developing nations

Dealing with differences owing to culture and ethnicity

Role of CROs and third party stakeholders

Thomas Wiese Thomas Wiese Principal Medical Director, Clinical Expert Team Leader

Roche



11:05 - How the World Health Organization's International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP) is improving research transparency globally.

Ghassan Karam Ghassan Karam Project Manager

World Health Organization





Patient Recruitment & Site Selection



11:30 - How Digital recruitment is changing the face of clinical trials

Livia Dixon Livia Dixon Director Digital Recruitment Strategist

Novartis



11:55 - Innovative technologies for data-driven predictive modelling, forecasting and optimizing patient recruitment in clinical trials

Advanced technologies to maximize patient recruitment predictability at different stages

Forecasting recruitment under different restrictions

Optimal time-cost efficient recruitment design, sites / countries selection

Centralized statistical monitoring and detecting unusual data patterns

Forecasting future recruitment performance

Vladimir Anisimov Vladimir Anisimov Principal Data Scientist, Data Science, Center for Design & Analysis

Amgen



12:20 - Virtual Luncheon & Networking - Visit Exhibitor Booths & Network with your peers in our Lounge (Face to Face Video Chats)



13:00 - Monitoring and Quality Assurance in site selection and patient recruitment to optimize clinical trials

Site pre-assessment and selection

Ensure patient protection and to deliver high quality data

Quality assurance can at times be difficult as regulatory requirements, standards and access to care differ globally - How are we going to handle this?

13:25 - Feasibility in clinical trials

Importance of conducting feasibility

The stages of clinical trial feasibility

Feasibility challenges

Dex Bilkic Dex Bilkic Manager, Study Start-up, Patient Recruitment and Outsourced Studies

Bayer



13:50 - How can clinical research be truly patient centric?



The Journey of Bringing the Voice of Patients and Sites into End-to-End Clinical Development

Bert Santy Bert Santy Patient and Site Engagement Lead

Boehringer Ingelheim



14:15 - Panel discussion: Effective patient recruitment and retention in clinical trials to boost trial success

What will persuade and impact the patient?

Is there anything pharma can provide for a trial member that will increase the value of participation?

The aim of patient-driven clinical trials is to diminish the burden of participation by making the participant journey as convenient and pleasant as possible

Utilize fitting procedures and techniques to limit dropouts without, in any capacity, constraining a patient to remain in the study

Dex Bilkic Dex Bilkic Manager, Study Start-up, Patient Recruitment and Outsourced Studies

Bayer



Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



14:40 - Harnessing the power of Deep Site Data and AI to advance clinical trials - Gain insights that would not be possible with traditional approaches





Patient Centricity & Patient Engagement



15:05 - Bringing the patient voice in the design of clinical trials and how patient engagement/inclusiveness must be planned and implemented throughout the lifecycle of clinical development

Lea-Isabelle Proulx Lea-Isabelle Proulx Patient Voice Partner

Roche



15:30 - Visit Virtual Exhibitor Booths/Speed Networking at our Exclusive Lounge (Face to Face Video chat with Exhibitors and other attendees)



15:50 - Patient partnering strategies in clinical research

Patient partnership models to assist researchers assess which method of engagement could work best

Active role in setting research priorities

Patient associations leading research projects

16:15 - Multistakeholder approach from the patient perspective



A session on the multistakeholder contributor network that is the basis behind 'Patient Focused Medicines Development' initiatives

Carole Scrafton Carole Scrafton Patient & Health Advocate

FibroFlutters



16:40 - Global Clinical Development - Complex Generics

Siddharth Chachad Siddharth Chachad Executive Vice President & Head - Global Clinical Management

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories



17:05 - The patient's perspective: why their voice is so important in clinical research

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



Mary Lynne Van Poelgeest-Pomfret Mary Lynne Van Poelgeest-Pomfret International patient advocate

World Federation for Incontinent Patients - WFIP



17:30 - Interactive Breakout Discussions:



All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.

Round Table 1: Innovation in Clinical Trials - Digital Approaches

Round Table 2: Patient Centricity

Round Table 3: Globalization and Country Specifics

Round Table 4: Recruitment Challenges - Patients and Sites

Round Table 5: Changing Clinical Trials - What needs to be addressed

Round Table 6: Patient Retention

18:00 - Chairperson's closing remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



18:10 - Networking Drinks Session



Day 2 - Thursday - 22nd September 2022 (Time Zone - BST)



09:30 - Welcome Address & Platform Orientation - Orientation will focus on how to access and navigate the virtual conference platform for Live Sessions & Interactive Networking



09:40 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



09:50 - Topic TBC

Rebecca Jackson Rebecca Jackson Sr. Mgr. Clinical R&D Innovation & Novel Modalities IT

Janssen Pharmaceutical



10:15 - Enrolment and retention in clinical studies before and during Covid-19 pandemic: clinical challenges and new opportunities. A case report from a phase 3 clinical program in fibromyalgia

Domenico Merante Domenico Merante Global Clinical Development TA Lead Nephrology and Orphan Disease Area

Vifor Pharma



Decentralized Clinical Trials



10:40 - Exploring Decentralised and Virtual trials, with pilot studies and challenges encountered

Michael Zaiac Michael Zaiac Head of Medical Affairs Oncology Region Europe

Novartis



11:05 - Optimizing your Decentralized Clinical Trials with Real-World Data



11:30 - Setting up Your Decentralised Trial for Success

New business model based on the Technological advances and research activities integrated seamlessly into clinical trials

Developing custom made contracts by third-party vendors, CROs and sponsors for modern clinical trials

Angel Soubhie Angel Soubhie Head clinical trial scientists - Medical Director

Bayer



Outsourcing & Clinical Trials



11:55 - A key factor in vendor Selection - The role of the CRO in advancing patientcentric clinical trial approaches

Jan Schmejkal Jan Schmejkal Associate Director, Clinical Project Lead

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc



12:20 - Virtual Luncheon & Networking - Visit Exhibitor Booths & Network with your peers in our Lounge (Face to Face Video Chats)



13:00 - Panel Discussion - A collaborative clinical ecosystem: How to effectively manage partnerships with all Stakeholders including Patients, Sites, CROs, Sponsors and Regulators.



Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



Sonia Houston Pichardo Sonia Houston Pichardo Business Lead of MyStudyWindow

Boehringer Ingelheim



Quality, Compliance & Risk Management



13:30 - The effectiveness of new generation analytics models in RBM

Centralized monitoring can characterize key risk classifications and pointers from all clinical and operational source data available.

To evaluate risks to site performance, subject safety and data quality using Data and Analytics

Differentiating the relative risks between sites and subjects using the new age analytics models.

Shawntel Swannack Shawntel Swannack Director, Central Monitoring and Data Analytics

GSK



13:55 - Implementing risk based approaches within clinical trial

Laura Galuchie Laura Galuchie Senior Director & TransCelerate Program Lead

Merck



14:20 - Are we obsessed with Quality Tolerance Limits?

Choosing QTL Parameters wisely

Are you asking the right questions when considering the application of Quality Tolerance Limits (QTL)?

Controlling risk within diagnostic clinical studies

Mireille (Zerola) Lovejoy Mireille (Zerola) Lovejoy Director of Clinical Risk Management

GE Healthcare



Clinical Data & Tech Driven Clinical Trials



14:55 - FDA draft guidance on 'Digital Health Technologies for Remote Data Acquisition in Clinical Investigations

Benoit Marchal Benoit Marchal Senior IT Project Manager (PMP)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



15:20 - Visit Virtual Exhibitor Booths/Speed Networking at our Exclusive Lounge (Face to Face Video chat with Exhibitors and other attendees)



15:40 - Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data

Strategies for better decision-making

High-level models and simulations compelled by data will allow elimination of risky trials

The potential of real world data in clinical research goes past patient identification and patient recruitment

Mohamed Sharaf Mohamed Sharaf EMEA Medical Program Lead (Immunology)

Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)



16:05 - Clinical trials in the era of digitization - the impact of smart innovations in clinical research

Rethinking the R&D Clinical Process

Patient-Centred Innovation in Clinical Trials

New trial designs and analysis methods

Discovering and validating sequential, personalized decision-making strategies

An Integrated Business Model - Using technology to streamline processes

Maria Palombini Maria Palombini Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice

IEEE Standards Association

16:30 - Leverage AI to create value in Clinical Trials



16:55 - Panel Discussion: The Future of Clinical Trials - The Role of Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence



Mohamed Sharaf Mohamed Sharaf EMEA Medical Program Lead (Immunology)

Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)



Bhupathy Alagiriswamy Bhupathy Alagiriswamy Director

Credence Clinical Solutions Ltd



Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



17:25 - Novel techniques- Tech-driven clinical trials

Effectively using Technology is enabling patient centricity

How to implement mobile technology and make it work in clinical trials

Does consumer technology devices used in clinical trials?

IoT in digital transformation of clinical trials

17:50 - Integrating Blockchain into clinical research

Uses & challenges for Blockchain in Clinical Trials

Storing all types of data safely and securely

Better Clinical Trials Quality

18:15 - Chairperson's closing remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



