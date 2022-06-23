The global HVAC-R market was valued at $193.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $257.9 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2022-2027

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288332/?utm_source=GNW



The HVAC-R market is at the growing stage. There has been numerous research and development activities are underway to enhance HVAC-R products and new innovative technologies in the HVAC-R has been introduced in the market.



The rise of smart technology adoption across HVAC-R industry, technologies for smart home has also been increasing rapidly.The smart buyers increasingly updating new homes to be equipped with the latest technological advances, and the HVAC-R system is no exception.



Owing to swift in the trend, the HVAC-R industry is undergoing a technological revolution to keep up with the demand of home buyers and builders.



• With an increased worldwide focus on green energy by using technologies such as geothermal, solar power, smart thermostats, even ice-powered air-conditioning, and others energy saving products brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific.

• Furthermore, HVAC-R market has witnessed adoption of environment friendly refrigerants. Companies such as Chemours, Daikin, has been dominating by manufacturing environment friendly refrigerants across the globe. For example, Daikin have introduced refrigerants with lower values which are more environment friendly, such as R-134a, R-32 and R-410A which possesses huge opportunity for the HVAC market.



Impact of Covid-19 on HVAC-R market was positive in comparison of other industries across the globe.Airborne spread of Covid-19 offered opportunities to HVAC-R market to improve the performance of indoor air quality of multi-occupancy buildings.



HVAC-R strengthen the resilience of the infection control environment, in public, commercial and multi-unit residential buildings. In addition to this, Shift in the trend of work from home during and post covid-19 has witnessed demand in Air Conditioning sector.



Segmentation 1: by Application

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



The global HVAC-R market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the Commercial sector. This is due to increasing commercial projects across the globe, which includes offices, schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants, among others.



Segmentation 2: by Product

• Heating

o Heat Pumps

o Furnaces

o Boilers

o Others



The Heating segment is dominated by the Heat pump segment. This is due to the wide variety of application from heat pumps. Heat pumps are used for domestic and commercial heating applications such as water, space heating, drying clothes



• Ventilation

o Air Filters

o Humidifiers

o Air Purifiers

o Air Handling Unit (AHU) and Fan Coil Unit (FCU)

o Others



The Ventilation segment is dominated by Air Handling Unit (AHU) and Fan Coil Unit (FCU) segment. They are widely used is places including showrooms, offices, hotel rooms, condominiums, and others.



• Air Conditioning

o Window and Portable Air Conditioning

o Mini-Split Air Conditioning

o Packaged Air Conditioning

o Chillers

o Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

o Others



The air condition segment is dominated by mini split air conditioners segment.Mini split Air conditioners are further segmented into ducted and ductless.



Ductless split systems cover a broad class of equipment such as an outdoor unit combined with single or multiple indoor units in a variety of styles like cassette, wall hung, console, under ceiling units, and others. Ducted split systems are widely used in domestic and light commercial applications.



• Refrigeration

o By Type (Freezers and Refrigerators, Commercial Refrigerators, Refrigerated Transport)

o By Refrigeration Cycle Components (Compressor, Condenser, Expansion Valve and Evaporator)



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Rest-of-Europe

• China

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• South America- Brazil, Argentina, Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa- South Africa, UAE, Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



Asia-Pacific and North America is dominating the market and these region are an attractive region for the HVAC-R market because of the availability of the different market fragments.



Recent Developments in Global HVAC-R Market



• In April 2021, Coway, entered the Europe market by introducing the Germany populace with the sustainable and good quality water and air purifying devices the company manufactures.

• In January 2021, Samsung announced the market launch of the BESPOKE range of products starting from customized refrigerators.

• In February 2020, Nortek Global HVAC acquired Reznor to strengthen its presence and network in Europe.

• In July 2019, Munters launched a new product named Green Field Controllers which are designed to bring automation, efficiency, along with higher quality products to the agricultural industry by aiding operations of irrigation control and greenhouse climate control.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the HVAC-R market:

• Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization

• Emerging Innovation in HVAC



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Adherence to Stringent Regulations to Maintain Energy Efficiency Standards

• Growing Alternative Technologies

• Harmful Effect of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of HVAC-R products such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration available for deployment in industrial, commercial and residential sector, and their potential globally.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global HVAC-R market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been product development and innovation to strengthen their position in the mycelium market.



For instance, in January 2022, Carrier launched a new software tool named PLV Pro to compare and provide users with free-of-cost, quick, and easy life cycle cost analysis for water-cooling chillers from many manufacturers.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global HVAC-R market analyzed and profiled in the study involve HVAC-R-based product manufacturers that provide heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration products.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global HVAC-R market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Air Conditioning and Heating

• Carrier

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Johnson Controls

• Koryo

• Lennox International

• LG Electronics

• Nortek Global HVAC

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

• Trane

• Zamil Industrial



Company Type 2: Ventilation

• Condair Group

• Coway

• Dyson

• FUJITSU GENERAL

• GEFA SYSTEM

• Munters

• Resideo Technologies Inc.

• Vornado Air, LLC



Company Type 3: Refrigeration

• Blue Star Limited

• BSH Home Appliances Group

• Valeo Transport Refrigeration

• Voltas, Inc.

• Whirlpool



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

