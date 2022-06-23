Cell Invasion and Migration Assay Market Research Report 2022-2035 with Profiles of Abcam, BioVision, Enzo Life Sciences, MilliporeSigma, R&D Systems, Sigma-Aldrich

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Invasion and Migration Assay Market by Type of Assay, Application Areas, Detection Method Used and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022 - 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell Invasion and Migration Assay Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the cell invasion and migration assay market, over the next decade. The study also includes a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends within this evolving market.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and estimate the future size of cell invasion and migration assays market. We have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market, over the period 2022-2035.

In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Given their extensive utilization in various drug discovery, tumor study and screening applications, there has been a significant rise in the revenue generation potential associated with cell invasion and migration assay kits. The current market landscape is consolidated and primarily dominated by the presence of large players.

It is also worth mentioning that over 900 patents related to the implementation of invasion and migration assays have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Taking into consideration both historical and recent developments, it is evident that the cell invasion and migration assay kits market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading causes of mortality worldwide. In this context, it is important to highlight that around 10 million cancer deaths are reported globally each year. Further, it is estimated that, by 2030, around 21.4 million new patients are likely to be diagnosed with cancer annually.

In fact, the global cancer burden is likely to increase by 70%, over the next two decades. With an aim to counter the rising number of cancer cases across the globe, several pharmaceutical players have developed cell invasion and migration assays to expediate the diagnosis process. It is worth highlighting that early diagnosis of cancer helps the patients to respond to therapy in an effective manner, thereby, increasing the chances of survival.

Considering the various advantages offered by these cell-based assays, researchers across the globe have undertaken several initiatives to use these platforms for the diagnosis of a myriad of disease indications. The advancements in various technologies have propelled life science companies to use these assays in the drug discovery process, to enable the identification of potential lead candidates.

Key Questions Answered

Which companies are engaged in offering cell invasion and migration assays kits?

What is the most common assay format (in terms of number of wells) offered by cell invasion and migration assay providers?

What are the key geographical regions where cell invasion and migration assay providers are located?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on cell invasion and migration assays?

Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the field of cell invasion and migration assays?

What are the key factors influencing the price of cell invasion and migration assays?

What are the key challenges associated with cell invasion and migration assays?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

