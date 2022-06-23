Wood Products Global Market Report 2022: A $900+ Billion Industry in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Products Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wood products market is expected to grow from $631.11 billion in 2021 to $684.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to grow to $903.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

Wood Products Global Market Report 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wood products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the wood products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Wood Products market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The wood products market consists of sales of wood products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce products derived from wood. This industry includes businesses that produce lumber, plywood, veneers, wood containers, wood flooring, wood trusses, produced homes and prefabricated wooden buildings. Wood products production include sawing, planning, shaping, laminating, and assembling of wood products into bolts or lumber.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider wood products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The wood products market section of the report gives context. It compares the wood products market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, wood products indicators comparison

Major companies in the wood products market include

Weyerhaeuser Company

LIXIL Group

UFP Industries, Inc.

JELD-WEN Inc.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Canfor Corporation

CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCION S.A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

upm-kymmene oyj

Builders FirstSource

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Wood Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Wood Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Wood Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Wood Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Wood Products Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Wood Products



9. Wood Products Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Wood Products Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Wood Products Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Wood Products Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Wood Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Wood Products Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Finished Wood Products

Wood Processing

Manufactured Wood Materials

11.2. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

11.3. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

12. Wood Products Market Segments

12.1. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Millwork; Wood Pallets & Skids; Prefabricated Home; Other Finished Wood Products

12.2. Global Wood Processing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Sawmills; Wood Preservation

12.3. Global Manufactured Wood Materials Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Reconstituted Wood; Plywood; Veneer Sheets



13. Wood Products Market Metrics

13.1. Wood Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Wood Products Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



