Outlook on the $122.4 Bn Global Healthy Snacks Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.3% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Healthy Snacks Market finds that an increase in the obesity rate of the global population, increasing health-conscious among worldwide consumers, and increasing development in the supply chain of products are some factors that augment the growth of the Healthy Snacks Market in recent years.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 84.9 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Healthy Snacks Market size is forecasted to reach USD 122.4 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Healthy Snacks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rapid Surge in the Number of the Obese Population

In current years, the demand for healthy snack products has increased drastically in the international market. Overweight and weight problems are described as a typical or immoderate accumulation of fats that could affect your health. The weight problem is a sickness that influences most body structures. It influences the heart, liver, kidneys, joints, and reproductive system. It results in a ramification of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), together with kind 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disorder, high blood stress and stroke, unique types of most cancers, and mental fitness problems. According to WHO, more than 1 billion people international are overweight, with 650 million adults, 340 million teens, and 39 million kids this wide variety continues to be increasing. Thus, increasing such prevalence is increasing the adoption of Healthy Snacks Market and is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Rising Disposable Income Drives the Market

Increasing disposable income, coupled with long-term corporate culture and stressful lifestyles, has led to changes in eating habits. Snacks have historically been considered unhealthy due to their high oil and sugar content and are a major cause of health problems such as obesity, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure. However, recent changes in consumer behavior have led to a rapid shift in demand from oily products to healthier, sugar-free, low-calorie snacks. A new generation of customers wants nutritious, fast, and affordable snack options that satisfy their taste buds while meeting their nutritional needs. According to a 2020 survey by Mondelez International, nearly 59% of adults worldwide prefer short meals throughout the day to large meals. Snacks that meet specific health and nutritional standards and address age-specific needs and concerns such as immunity, digestion, memory, weight loss, and energy are being developed by healthy snack makers and growing in the market. Is promoting. It is an important factor that is expected to drive the growth of the industry.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Healthy Snacks market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% during the forecast period.

The Healthy Snacks market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 84.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 122.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Healthy Snacks market.



Segmentation of the Global Healthy Snacks Market:

Product Frozen & Refrigerated Fruit Bakery Savory Confectionery Dairy Others

Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Segmentation of the Global Healthy Snacks Market:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Healthy Snacks Market in 2021. Demand for Healthy Snacks Market in New York, Chicago, and Washington have risen sharply with the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. The region was already one of the largest consumers of snacks, but consumers' focus has now shifted to the use of healthy and nutritious snacks to prevent all sorts of health-related risks caused by overeating habits. In addition, the high growth rate of supermarkets, as well as easily accessible stores is another major factor driving the market sales in the region. These easy-to-find stores work with delivery platforms to strengthen their online presence.

In developing countries such as India and China, there is also a growing awareness of substances that benefit the stomach and are associated with the immune system, such as prebiotics and probiotics. Adding active ingredients to a light diet, such as macronutrients and antioxidants, has become a common way for many manufacturers to create nutritious snacks in recent years. In addition, as a strategy to attract customers, many companies emphasize clean labels and product taste. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Healthy Snacks Market is analyzed across Product (Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

List of Prominent Players in the Healthy Snacks Market:

Nestle

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Danone

PepsiCo

Mondel Äz International

Hormel Foods Corporation

Dole Packaged Foods LLC.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Select Harvests

B&G Foods

Monsoon Harvest

Recent Developments:

September 2019: Tyson Foods, Inc. introduces a new type of Pact that offers functional benefits, and free frozen foods.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Healthy Snacks Market?

How will the Healthy Snacks Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Healthy Snacks Market?

What is the Healthy Snacks market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthy Snacks Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Healthy Snacks Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Frozen & Refrigerated



° Fruit



° Bakery



° Savory



° Confectionery



° Dairy



° Others



• Distribution Channel



° Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



° Convenience Stores



° Online



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Nestle



• The Kellogg Company



• Unilever



• Danone



• PepsiCo



• Mondel Äz International



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• Dole Packaged Foods LLC.



• Del Monte Foods Inc.



• Select Harvests



• B&G Foods



• Monsoon Harvest Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

