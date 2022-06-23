The global EV charging cables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8%, to reach USD 2,453 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 665 million in 2022

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EV Charging Cables Market by Power Supply, Application, Length, Shape, Mode, Charging Level, Diameter and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844659/?utm_source=GNW

Similarly, improving vehicle range is further supporting the demand for electric vehicles across the world.



Further, faster charging technology has reduced the range anxiety among the people.Earlier, electric vehicle batteries took a long time to charge completely, but level 3 chargers can now charge a vehicle in less than an hour and enable the vehicle to run for more than 200 km.



The increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles is also likely to boost electric vehicle sales, which, in turn, would accentuate the need for charging cables. These factors would drive the growth of the EV charging cables market.

In 2021, LEONI AG made a special charging cable for VW ID.4, the charging is claimed to be robust and ensures safe distribution of energy and consumes less resources.



Mode 1 & 2 segment is the estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The mode 1 & 2 segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Mode 1 charging cables refer to domestic charging from a normal power socket at homes with a simple charging cord.



This type of charging includes charging an EV with a standard power outlet.These cables do not have any shock protection against DC currents and are often used for charging E-bikes.



Mode 2 EV charging cables are currently the most common charging mode for EVs.Mode 2 charging cables can be of a variety of versions.



These charging cables are supplied by OEMs along with cars. EV owners can charge electric vehicles from a household power outlet. The cost of mode 1 & 2 charging cables is significantly less than mode 2 and mode 3. However, the mode 4 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for DC fast chargers across the world.



DC Charging is expected to grow with higher CAGR during the forecast period

DC charging is the fastest charging method as it can charge a vehicle from fully drained to 80% in less than 15 minutes.However, it is very expensive.



DC stations and cables together can cost in the range of USD 15,000–40,000.In a DC-charging system, the AC/DC conversion occurs in the charging equipment instead of the vehicle’s AC/DC converter.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for direct charging. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rapidly growing EV sales volumes and increased demand for fast chargers that can charge an electric vehicle in less than an hour.



Less than 10 mm cable is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

The less than 10 mm segment is projected to lead the EV charging cables markets during the forecast period.Cables with a diameter less than 10 mm are generally used for domestic applications and require AC charging.



EV charging cables sold along with electric vehicles are typically in the range of 4 to 6 mm.This is because most EV makers offer AC charging stations & cables along with their vehicles.



Less than 10 mm cables form the most effective diameter specification for charging efficiency and ease of storage & handling.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the market.

• By Company Type: Tier I – 59%, Tier II – 14%, and OEMs – 27%

• By Designation: C Level – 34%, Directors – 27%, and Others – 39%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, Europe – 20%, North America – 30% and RoW-5%

The market comprises major manufacturers such as LEONI AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the EV charging cables market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application, charging level, length, shape, mode, power supply, diameter and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall EV charging cables market and its subsegments.

• This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

• The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________