Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Markets Report 2022A $1.33 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3d printed prosthetics market is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2021 to $0.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.



Major players in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ, Mercurys, LimbForge Inc., Open Bionics, Protosthetics, and Create Prosthetics.

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 3d printed medical prosthetics market.



This report focuses on 3d printed medical prosthetics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the 3d printed medical prosthetics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the 3d printed medical prosthetics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3d printed medical prosthetics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The 3d printed medical prosthetics market section of the report gives context. It compares the 3d printed medical prosthetics market with other segments of the 3d printed medical prosthetics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, 3d printed medical prosthetics indicators comparison

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Characteristics



3. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics



5. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acrylics

Polyurethane

6.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Sockets

Limbs

Joints

Covers

Other Types

6.3. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Prosthetic Clinics

7. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

3D Systems corporation

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Bionicohand

YouBionic

UNYQ

Mecuris

LimbForge, Inc.

Open Bionics

Protosthetics

Create Prosthetics

Bio3D Technologies

Laser GmbH

Prodways Group

3T RPD Ltd.

Photopolymerization

laser beam melting

Formlabs

Concept Laser

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Renishaw Plc.

Groupe Gorge SA

Biomedical Modelling

Carbon Inc.

Ottobock

Freedom innovation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg15e5