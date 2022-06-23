Global $4.9 Billion Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Markets to 2027: Evolving Concept of Contextual Advertising, Commerce, Experiences, and Spoiler-Proof Social Feeds Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Content Recognition Market by Component, Content, Technology, Applications (Broadcast Monitoring and AD Targeting & Pricing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automatic content recognition market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8%

The automatic content recognition market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the evolution of new technologies, and adoption and scaling of digital initiatives.



Automatic content recognition technology that analyses pixels on smart, internet-connected device screens to determine what information and advertisements people are viewing. It has the potential to make TV advertising less of a black box by revealing the true reach of advertisements, but it requires customer opt-in, which has slowed adoption.



The need for automatic content recognition solutions has risen dramatically across all countries as automatic content recognition technology becomes more integrated into smart phones and smart TVs.

The rising integration of ACR in smart TVs and second screen devices such as smartphones and wearables, as well as the increasing deployment of ACR technologies by media firms for applications such as broadcast monitoring and audience measurement, are the primary drivers of market expansion.

A golden age in TV entertainment technology has resulted in an explosion of TV viewing possibilities for the common consumer during the last decade.



The on premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period



Among deployment type, the on premises segment is estimated to grow with the larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations. These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



The adoption of Automatic content recognition and services among large enterprises is elevated as large enterprises use automatic content recognition solutions for specific use cases. They are challenged with the problematic assignment of fundamentally managing security because of the distinct nature of IT infrastructure, which is complicated in nature.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period



The need to improve and streamline business processes and support decision-making is driving the demand for automatic content recognition in the Asia Pacific. Hence, Automatic content recognition vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Automatic content recognition market.



