The Global Fuel Cards Market is expected to grow by $ 2.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period

Our report on the fuel cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising penetration of digitalization in every sector, the benefits of fuel cards, and rising loyalty programs.

The fuel cards market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The fuel cards market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Branded

• Universal

• Merchant



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the strategic alliance and acquisition as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cards market growth during the next few years. Also, telematics interface and social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fuel cards market covers the following areas:

• Fuel cards market sizing

• Fuel cards market forecast

• Fuel cards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cards market vendors that include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH and Co. KG, Edenred SE, Exxon Mobil Corp., FirstRand Ltd., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., OLA Energy Holdings Ltd., Petroleum Nasional Berhad, Shell plc, Suncor Energy Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, WEX Inc., and Worldline SA. Also, the fuel cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



