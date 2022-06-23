Data Centre Cooling Market 2022: Size, Share, Opportunities, Industry News, Upcoming Trends and Forecast till 2028

Pune, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The purpose of data center cooling technology is to maintain environmental conditions suitable for information technology equipment (ITE) operation. Achieving this goal requires removing the heat produced by the ITE and transferring that heat to some heat sink. Failing to manage the heat and airflow within a data center can have disastrous effects on a business.

Data Centre Cooling market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis of sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Data Centre Cooling market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

According to a market research study published by researchers, the global data center cooling market is expected to reach approximately USD 17,346 million, representing a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

By component:

- solutions

- services

By cooling technique:

- air-based cooling techniques

- liquid-based cooling techniques (water-based cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, liquid immersion cooling)

By structure:

- room based cooling

- rack based cooling

- row based cooling

By end user:

- BFSI

- manufacturing

- IT & telecom

- media & entertainment

- retail

- government & defense

- healthcare

- energy

- others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Data Center Cooling including: -

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc (York)

Mitsubishi Group

Munters AB

Nortek Holdings Inc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

STULZ GmbH

Trane Technologies Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co

Key Developments in the Data Center Cooling Market: -

To describe Data Center Cooling Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

To analyze the manufacturers of Data Center Cooling, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Data Center Cooling market share

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To describe Data Center Cooling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

