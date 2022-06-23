One Day Virtual Biocompatibility Testing Course: What You Need to Know - July 19th, 2022

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocompatibility Testing: What You Need to Know" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The objective of the Seminar is to teach participants how to use the current ISO 10993-1 and FDA standards to establish a Biological safety evaluation plan, including how to document and implement their plan.

Participants will not only learn how to assess their device for Biological risks but also understand when testing is not necessary. We will also cover how to properly document these findings and fill out a Biological evaluation report



Why Should You Attend:



All medical devices that have direct or indirect contact with the human body require an assessment of the Biocompatibility of the materials used to manufacture the device, with the test schedule depending on the nature and duration of body contact. Domestic and international regulatory bodies emphasize the use of risk-based approaches to assess Biocompatibility.



Risk-based approach to Biocompatibility evaluation strategy -

Overview of current ISO 10993-1 and collateral standards Biocompatibility testing guidelines, costs, and turnaround times.

Chemical characterization, leachables and extractables (L&E) testing, and toxicology assessments.

Alternative testing to costly and time-consuming long-term animal testing.

