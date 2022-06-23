Fleet Releases First Annual State of Device Management Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet, an open-source device management platform that helps security and IT teams protect their organization's laptops and servers, released the findings from their first annual State of Device Management Report today.

The report was based on a survey sample of 205 security professionals who are directly responsible for device management at their organization.

Commenting on the findings, Mike McNeil, CEO and co-founder of Fleet, said, "Modern work environments pose many challenges for security teams, and these findings confirm our belief that it's becoming more and more difficult for organizations to secure their ever-increasing number of devices. More devices mean a greater risk of compromise and organizational security threats, which results in an increased demand for endpoint visibility and monitoring. Now is the time to begin taking device security more seriously than ever."

Key Findings:

Only a quarter say their devices are fully enrolled and upgraded . Only 23% say that all or nearly all of their devices are enrolled in their MDM, and 25% have all or nearly all of their devices running the latest OS. The remainder only have a fraction of their devices enrolled or upgraded.

. Only 23% say that all or nearly all of their devices are enrolled in their MDM, and 25% have all or nearly all of their devices running the latest OS. The remainder only have a fraction of their devices enrolled or upgraded. They struggle the most with iOS and other disparate operating systems . When it comes to managing operating systems, they struggle the most to manage miscellaneous platforms (36%), iOS (29%), and Android (26%). Additionally, Windows (40%) and Linux (27%) are the platforms they use the most but don't currently manage.

. When it comes to managing operating systems, they struggle the most to manage miscellaneous platforms (36%), iOS (29%), and Android (26%). Additionally, Windows (40%) and Linux (27%) are the platforms they use the most but don't currently manage. The best practice is to have a good bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy . Respondents say having a documented BYOD policy (32%) is a key best practice for their MDM strategy. They also find success measuring point-in-time compliance across all devices (31%) and tracking how quickly vulnerable software is patched (30%).

. Respondents say having a documented BYOD policy (32%) is a key best practice for their MDM strategy. They also find success measuring point-in-time compliance across all devices (31%) and tracking how quickly vulnerable software is patched (30%). Compliance verification is the biggest day-to-day challenge . Their biggest daily challenge with their MDM is being able to verify compliance across devices (22.9%), getting all their devices enrolled (21%), and maintaining accurate visibility across devices (21%).

. Their biggest daily challenge with their MDM is being able to verify compliance across devices (22.9%), getting all their devices enrolled (21%), and maintaining accurate visibility across devices (21%). Complicated MDMs were their top deployment challenge . While deploying and implementing their MDM, respondents found them too complicated to understand and configure (36.1%). They also encountered confusing or limited documentation (34%), frustration with SSO integration (33%), and difficulty getting support (33%).

. While deploying and implementing their MDM, respondents found them too complicated to understand and configure (36.1%). They also encountered confusing or limited documentation (34%), frustration with SSO integration (33%), and difficulty getting support (33%). Only half find their MDM effective . 47% find visibility into enrolled devices sufficient, 49% effectively maintain secure laptops and servers, 52% respond to incidents in a timely manner, 55% have the visibility to investigate in real time, and 49% effectively enforce compliance and security posture — but the remainder aren't finding these in their MDM.

. 47% find visibility into enrolled devices sufficient, 49% effectively maintain secure laptops and servers, 52% respond to incidents in a timely manner, 55% have the visibility to investigate in real time, and 49% effectively enforce compliance and security posture — but the remainder aren't finding these in their MDM. Multi-factor authentication is their top priority for 2022. Over the next year respondents want to focus on device security. This means multi-factor authentication (MFA) at login (18.1%), implementing zero-touch enrollment (14.2%), and patching third-party applications and packages (13.2%).

