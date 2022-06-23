Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type, End-use, Flight Operation, Technology, Propulsion, Material, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight & Light Aircraft), End Use (Civil & Commercial and Military), Flight Operation (CTOL & VTOL), Technology, Propulsion, Material, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultralight and light aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2022 to USD 11.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is driven by the commercialization of passenger drones. However, the market's growth is limited by the regulations on the use of unmanned aircraft to foresee the market growth.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the ultralight and light aircraft supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at ultralight and light aircraft vehicle research and development centers.



As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the ultralight and light aircraft industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of ultralight and light aircraft appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.



The aluminum segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of material

The ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of material into aluminum, composites, and others (steel and titanium alloys). These materials are used in the construction of airframes and other aircraft components. The aluminum segment accounted for a major share of 50% of the market in 2022, while the composites segment accounted for a market share of 43% of the market in the same year. The composites segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period.



The conventional fuel segment is anticipated to lead the ultralight and light aircraft market in the near future

Based on propulsion, the ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented into electric/hybrid and conventional fuel. The conventional fuel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The electric/hybrid segment refers to ultralight and light aircraft that are powered by full or partial electric engines. The conventional fuel segment includes widely used fuel-powered engines for propelling an aircraft.



Unmanned segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period

The ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of technology into the manned and unmanned segments. The unmanned segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at 6.6%. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 1,570 million in 2022 to USD 2,627 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

4.2 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation

4.4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Military, by Application Subsegment

4.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Civil & Commercial, by End Use Subsegment

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low-Cost Operation and Maintenance of Ultralight Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Growing Usage of Uavs in Various Military Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Traditional Aircraft Propulsion

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Passenger Drones and Uav Payload

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Usage of Uavs in Commercial Applications

5.2.4.2 Safety Considerations for Operation of Ultralight and Light Aircraft

5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Oems due to COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3 Value Chain Analysis of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Ultralight and Light Aircraft

5.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Ecosystem

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion

5.6.1 Fuel Cells

5.6.2 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)

5.6.3 Distributed Electric Propulsion (Dep)

5.6.4 Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)

5.6.5 Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Price of Light Aircraft

5.7.2 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

5.9.1 Import Data Statistics

5.9.2 Export Data Statistics

5.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations

5.11.2 Regulatory Landscape

5.11.3 North America

5.11.4 Europe

5.12 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Passenger Drones

6.2.2 Combat Drones

6.2.3 Evtol Aircraft

6.2.4 Urban Air Mobility

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case: Vtol Business Jet

6.4.2 Use Case: Evtol

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Electric Propulsion

6.5.1.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design

6.5.1.2 All-Electric Propulsion System Design

6.5.2 Autonomous Aircraft

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultralight Aircraft

7.2.1 Lenient Pilot License Requirement to Drive Demand

7.3 Light Aircraft

7.3.1 Increasing Use for Business Travel to Drive Demand

7.3.2 600-2,500 Mtow

7.3.2.1 Mtow Range of 600-2,500 Kg are Used in Agricultural and Medical Services

7.3.3 2,500-5,700 Mtow

7.3.3.1 Mtow Range of 2,500-5,700 Kg are Used for Domestic Business Travels and Military Training

8 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ctol (Conventional Take-Off and Landing)

8.2.1 Growing Procurement of Private Jets and Stol Aircraft for Passenger Travel to Drive Segment

8.3 Vtol (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)

8.3.1 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Military and Futuristic Commercial V/Stol Aircraft Concepts to Drive Segment

9 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aluminum

9.2.1 Properties Like Lightweight and High Strength to Drive Segment

9.3 Composites

9.3.1 Advantage of Being Lighter Than Aluminium to Drive Segment

9.4 Others

10 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airframes

10.2.1 Lightweight and High-Strength Composite Materials are Used for Development of Airframes

10.3 Avionics

10.3.1 Demand for Next-Generation Flight Management Systems Expected to Drive Segment

10.4 Aircraft Systems

10.4.1 Rising Technological Advancements to Drive Segment

10.5 Cabin Interiors

10.5.1 Increasing Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Systems for Business Aircraft to Drive Segment

11 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Propulsion

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Electric/Hybrid

11.2.1 Solar-Powered

11.2.1.1 Usage of Pseudo-Satellites for Border Patrol to Drive Segment

11.2.2 Battery-Powered

11.2.2.1 Growing Popularity of Hybrid Electric Aircraft to Drive Segment

11.2.3 Fuel Cell-Powered

11.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Fuel Cell Test Flights to Drive Segment

11.2.4 Fully Electric

11.2.4.1 Benefit of Zero Emissions to Drive Segment

11.3 Conventional Fuel

11.3.1 Turboprop

11.3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Fuel Efficient Engines to Drive Segment

11.3.2 Piston Engine

11.3.2.1 Application in Uavs and Uams to Drive Segment

12 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Manned

12.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Demand for Passenger Travel and Agriculture Applications to Drive Segment

12.3 Unmanned

12.3.1 Rising Procurement of Uavs by Militaries to Drive Segment

13 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by End Use

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Civil & Commercial

13.2.1 Passenger

13.2.1.1 Growing Usage in Domestic Travel to Drive Segment

13.2.2 Private

13.2.2.1 Increasing Procurement of Light Aircraft for Business Travels to Drive Segment

13.2.3 Commercial Cargo

13.2.3.1 Transfer of Cargo to Remote Areas to Drive Segment

13.2.4 Training

13.2.4.1 Increasing Signing Up of New Pilots to Drive Segment

13.2.5 Agriculture

13.2.5.1 Air Tractors Used for Farming to Drive Segment

13.2.6 Survey & Research

13.2.6.1 Need to Collect Important Data to Drive Segment

13.2.7 Medical

13.2.7.1 Usage in Emergency Services to Drive Segment

13.2.8 Others

13.3 Military

13.3.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr)

13.3.1.1 Need to Gather Battle Intelligence Through Surveillance to Drive Segment

13.3.2 Search & Rescue

13.3.2.1 Usage in Providing Relief During Distress Situations to Drive Segment

13.3.3 Military Cargo

13.3.3.1 Need for Transferring Cargo to Sensitive Military Locations to Drive Segment

13.3.4 Training

13.3.4.1 Need to Train Pilots for Military Flying to Drive Segment

13.3.5 Others

14 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Aftermarket

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Ultralight Aircraft

14.2.1 Increasing Line Maintenance and Part Replacements in Existing Fleet to Drive Segment

14.3 Light Aircraft

14.3.1 Increasing Flight Hours and Aftermarket Services to Drive Segment

15 Regional Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2017- 2021

16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.4.1 Star

16.4.2 Emerging Leaders

16.4.3 Pervasive

16.4.4 Emerging Companies

16.5 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant

16.5.1 Progressive Companies

16.5.2 Responsive Companies

16.5.3 Starting Blocks

16.5.4 Dynamic Companies

16.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

16.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

16.7 Competitive Scenario

16.7.1 Deals

16.7.2 Product Launches

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Key Players

17.2.1 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovseina

17.2.2 Evektor-Aerotechnik

17.2.3 American Legend Aircraft Co.

17.2.4 P&M Aviation

17.2.5 Quicksilver Aircraft

17.2.6 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.P.A.

17.2.7 Flight Design General Aviation GmbH

17.2.8 Textron Inc.

17.2.9 Aeropro

17.2.10 Autogyro GmbH

17.2.11 Pilatus Aircraft

17.2.12 Piper Aircraft

17.2.13 Vulcanair

17.2.14 Cirrus Aircraft

17.2.15 Honda Aircraft Company

17.3 Other Players

17.3.1 Volocopter GmbH

17.3.2 Lilium GmbH

17.3.3 Neva Aerospace

17.3.4 Opener

17.3.5 Kitty Hawk

17.3.6 Joby Aviation

17.3.7 Aston Martin

17.3.8 Wing

17.3.9 Karem Aircraft Inc.

17.3.10 Lift Aircraft Inc.

17.3.11 Xti Aircraft

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3acqj

Attachment