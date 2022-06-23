The Data Center Network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2027

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Networking Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288152/?utm_source=GNW

We believe that the spending on SDN will intensify with 5G deployments and edge facilities growing at a staggering CAGR of over 20% during 2022-2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Rapid growth through the establishment of 5+ cloud regions by global operators year over year is boosting the spending on high capacity and highly secure network infrastructure solutions.

• The adoption of SDN (Software Defined Networking) has gained significant traction in the past two years. It will ncrease among data center operators and telecommunication service providers across developing markets in APAC and Europe. We believe that SDN spending will intensify with 5G deployments and edge facilities growing at a staggering CAGR of over 20% from 2022-to 2027.

• Increasing network traffic is driving innovations in the data center network space. Hyperscale data center operator Facebook is innovating its data center infrastructure through OCP on a yearly basis. Facebook introduced Wedge 400 and Wedge 400G Top of the Rack switches in November 2021. Broadcom, and Cisco ASICs power these switches.

• Cloud and content service providers will expand their network spending from core to edge data centers. In developing countries, on-premise migration to colocation facilities will reduce the spending on 1/10GbE switches and will lead to a strong growth of 25/100GbE switches across modern data center environments.

• The growing adoption of cloud platforms for data storage across the globe will further fuel the adoption of network infrastructure in this sector, with the cloud sector being the dominant industry.

• Growing penetration of technological innovation is growing the need for deployment of converged and hyperconverged network infrastructure in the market that is also helping data center operators in saving data center space and capital expenditure.



SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

• Over $110 billion will be spent on procuring data center network infrastructure products by cloud, social media, and content service providers worldwide from 2022-to 2027.

• The growing need for data security and low latency services are fueling the demand of advance network infrastructure solutions across industries such as BFSI, government, telecom, and others.

• The deployment of network infrastructure among on-premise data center facilities is still identified worldwide among industry verticals such as government and BFSI sectors contributing a sizable share to the growth of the market.

• In terms of Ethernet switches, 25GbE and 100GbE network ports witnessed strong growth in 2021. As innovations in the use of 200/400GbE switch ports continue, vendors in the market are working towards optimizing the network architecture with 800GbE switches.



By Industry

• BFSI Sector

• Government Sector

• Cloud Sector

• IT & Telecom Sector

• Other Industry Sectors



By Products

• Ethernet Switches

• Storage Networking

• Routers

• Other Network Infrastructure



KEY TRENDS IN 2022:



Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is in an Unstoppable Growth Trajectory



• Technological advancements have led to the installation of high-end networking solutions for supporting high bandwidth data traffic, and the need for virtualization of networking infrastructure has led to the adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN).

• SDN helps the user to manage cloud-based data traffic, management of advanced technologies, agility in the data traffic, and other benefits.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The market in terms of investments for network infrastructure is dominated by countries such as the US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany, with investment in the installation of high-capacity switches with a capacity of 100 GbE and over across majorly followed by other emerging countries.

• Several countries have also started witnessing the adoption of SDN across the globe. For instance, Skanska Construction in the UK, Helvetia in Europe, and Isbank in Turkey have adopted software-defined networking solutions from different vendors operating in the market.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western Europe

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Nordics

o Sweden

o Other Nordics Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Other African Countries

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Southeast Asia

o Singapore

o Other Southeast Asia countries



MARKET VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The demand for innovative data center network infrastructure solutions is growing among facilities with increasing AI, IoT, and big data workloads. This has prompted the vendors to continuously innovate their networking portfolio to match the environment offering higher efficiency, scalability, and reliability.

• Vendors are also innovating to offer switches with a capacity of 400 GbE in the coming years across several locations. 800 GbE switches are also expected to be launched in the coming years.

• In November 2020, Fujitsu and EdgeUno announced a partnership for the deployment of Fujitsu’s 1FINITY platform in EdgeUno’s data center interconnection network in Colombia.

• Some of the network infrastructure providers are also a member of the OCP community and are continuously innovating their offerings as per OCP standards.



By Network Infrastructure Vendors

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

• Arista Networks

• Black Box offers

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Digisol Systems

• D-Link

• Enterprise Engineering Solutions (EES)

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• Intel

• Inventec

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• Marvell Technology

• MiTAC Computing technology

• Oracle

• Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

• Ruijie Networks

• Tripp Lite (EATON)

• Super Micro Computer

• ZTE



