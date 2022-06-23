$12 Billion Worldwide Gene Therapy Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022, Vector, Application, End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on gene therapy market market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the gene therapy market market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gene therapy market market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The gene therapy market market section of the report gives context. It compares the gene therapy market market with other segments of the gene therapy market market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gene therapy market indicators comparison.

Major players in the gene therapy market are Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, UniQure N.V., Celgene Corporation, Cellectis S.A. and Sangamo Therapeutics.



The global gene therapy market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 32%.



The gene therapy market consists of sales of gene therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gene therapy drugs. Gene therapy is used to replace faulty genes or add new genes to cure disease or improve the body's ability to fight disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of vectors in gene therapy are viral vector, non-viral vector, others. Viral vectors are methods that molecular biologists often utilise to convey genetic material into cells.It is used in oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, others and implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Incidences of cancer and other target diseases have been increasing significantly, which is calling for effective treatments, driving the growth of the gene therapy market. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the gene therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases.

Therefore, the rise in the cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the gene therapy market over the forthcoming years. Gene therapy is one of the most effective treatments in oncology. In this treatment, new genes are introduced into a cancerous cell or the surrounding tissue to cause cell death or slow the growth of cancer. For instance, in September 2019, RMIT University, Australia has found that non-viral gene therapy can be used to speed up cancer research, which can bring patient-friendly cancer treatment in the market.



The high prices of gene therapy medicines are expected to limit the growth of the gene therapy market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer and other diseases has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.

Luxturna, a one-time treatment for acquired retinal eye disease, costs $850,000 in the US and £613,410 in the UK, despite a markdown that is applied through Britain's National Health Service. Zolgensma, for spinal muscular atrophy, is valued at $2.1 million in the US and Zynteglo, which focuses on a rare genetic blood disorder, costs $1.78 million, thus restraining the growth of the market.



The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the gene therapy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines, which are programmed to display their natural intelligence. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the gene therapy market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights between tumor and immune cell interactions, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples often conflicted between different evaluators.



