Global Fashion E-Commerce Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba and Snapdeal

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fashion e-commerce market.



This report focuses on fashion e-commerce market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the fashion e-commerce market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fashion e-commerce? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fashion E-Commerce market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fashion e-commerce market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The fashion e-commerce market section of the report gives context. It compares the fashion e-commerce market with other segments of the fashion e-commerce market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fashion e-commerce indicators comparison

Major players in the fashion e-commerce market are Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, Snapdeal, eBay, Myntra, ShoClues, AliExpress, HomeShop18, and Jabong.



The global fashion e-commerce market is expected to grow from $668.1 billion in 2021 to $744.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to grow to $1,102.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.



The fashion e-commerce market consists of sales of fashion goods and their related services through online channels. Fashion goods include fashion accessories, clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, cosmetics, and other luxury goods. The fashion e-commerce market comprises revenue generated by the establishments using several online platforms and tools for trading fashion products.



The main products of fashion e-commerce are apparel/clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and other products. Accessories refer to items of equipment that are not usually essential, but which are used with or added to something else to make it more efficient, useful, or decorative. The different model types are business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C). The various end-users involved are men, women, and children.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fashion e-commerce market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the fashion e-commerce market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing use of the internet and smartphones is expected to contribute to the expansion of the fashion e-commerce industry. According to the Digital 2019 Global Overview Report, the total number of phone users including smart and feature phones reached 4.78 billion, which was 61.51% of the world's population in 2019. There were 3.5 billion smartphone users in 2019. This has also led to an increase in the number of online shoppers. This scenario is anticipated to boost the demand for fashion and other e-commerce markets, generating higher revenue for the online fashion industry over the coming years.



Rules concerning website content and the safety of consumer information are predicted to limit the growth of the market. The rules and regulations for companies about the content of the website make it difficult for players to manage their business. A major concern is to mandate the use of local languages on their website, as in countries with more than one local official language, it results in a higher cost for the companies dealing with online retailing. This scenario is projected to act as a restraint for the fashion e-commerce market.



Weakening brand trust and loyalty, and high return rates are other major concerns for the growth of the fashion e-commerce market. The decline in brand loyalty can be due to several factors including product quality, a lack of selection options, or better prices elsewhere. This, in turn, is a reason for the high return rates.



Technological innovations are a leading trend in the fashion e-commerce industry. The companies dealing in the market are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), barcode scanners, virtual reality outfits, and e-commerce automation tools that offer highly personalized and relevant consumer experiences. Moreover, many fashion companies are launching new apps to sell their products online in order to reach a large consumer base.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fashion E-Commerce Market Characteristics



3. Fashion E-Commerce Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fashion E-Commerce



5. Fashion E-Commerce Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Fashion E-Commerce Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Fashion E-Commerce Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Fashion E-Commerce Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Segmentation By Product , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Apparel/Clothing

Accessories

Footwear

Cosmetics

Other Products

6.2. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Men

Women

Children

6.3. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Segmentation By Model Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

7. Fashion E-Commerce Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5766q