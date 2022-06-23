New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=GNW
Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) provides a viable solution for mobile network operators as it enables them to expand capacity without significant increases in operational or capital expenditures. Growth in the global market is being driven on account of several favorable factors like 5G deployments, increasing subscriber count and evolving consumer expectations. Supporting 4G LTE mobile networks, the virtual EPC framework is expected to play an important role in 5G network architecture. The virtual EPC market is expected to be significantly bolstered by continuing developments related to 5G and increasing subscriber count for LTE services. The market growth is likely to be also facilitated by the pressing need to deliver enhanced services and efforts to measure service performance and quality. In addition, increasing adoption of machine-to-machine communication devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is poised to present lucrative growth opportunities.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market. The services segment is expected to offer the highest growth opportunities as mobile network operators continue to outsource network maintenance to vendors and avail all services associated with such contracts and concentrate on core business capabilities.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.53% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a major market for vEPC. The region was relatively slow in moving onto 4G LTE networks, but is one of the prime movers in 5G network rollouts. Moreover, the market is highly conducive for adoption of IoT services owing to the technologically advanced market conditions as well as supporting factors such as smart meters and smart homes in the region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is driven by the large subscriber base and continual investments in network infrastructure and management by mobile network operators. In addition, the untapped potential in the market, as well as the gradual rollout of 5G networks offers huge potential and provide the highest growth opportunities in future.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Affirmed Networks, Inc.
- Athonet srl
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Mavenir
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis
Management
Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future
for the Telecom Sector
COVID-19 Storm Decelerates Progress Related to Virtual Evolved
Packet Cores
An Introduction to Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC)
Networking Moves Beyond EPC to Virtual EPC in Grander Way for
Intriguing Benefits
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Global Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC) Market: Competitor
Share Breakdown (in %) for 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Virtualized EPC (vEPC): A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling
Support for Rising Mobile Traffic
Significant Benefits of vEPC to Drive Market Opportunities
Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Services and Surging Data
Volumes on Mobile Devices to Bolster vEPC Market
Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)
and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015
through 2019
Rapid Growth of Mobile Network Data Traffic Gives Rise to
Demand for vEPC
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category
Revenue Composition (in %)
Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile
Network Traffic
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2020
Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Expanding 4G LTE Mobile Subscriber Base Bodes Well for vEPC Market
Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025
Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025
vEPC Solutions Enable MNOs to Benefit from Emerging
Opportunities in the IoT Space
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Virtual EPC to Facilitate Customized Slicing of 5G Network for
IoT Services
Need to Build 5G Ready Mobile Networks Turns Focus onto vEPC
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations
Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services
to Boost Market Prospects
Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Future
Market Gains
Cloud Native and Service-based Architecture Augur Well for vEPC
Differentiated 4G Services via Network Slicing: Potential for
vEPC Market
Prominent Trends Shaping Overall Journey of Network Function
Virtualization
Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers
Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Promises Opportunities for
vEPC Market
Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by
Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
DPI & Virtual EPC: A Powerful Blend of Agility & Intelligence
for Network Monetization
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

