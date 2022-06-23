2022 BILD Awards celebrate home building excellence in the GTA

Toronto, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area, June 23, 2022 – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the GTA at its 2022 BILD Awards, held on June 22.

BILD presented 48 awards in the categories of marketing, architecture, people and sales, and in the prestigious Pinnacle category. A group of 48 expert judges from across North America and Europe determined the winners from 900 submitted entries.

“The BILD Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious awards programs of its kind in North America,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “The impressive individuals and dynamic companies honoured with BILD awards are justifiably proud of this recognition of their achievements amongst their peers and the public.”

Stephen Diamond, CEO of DiamondCorp, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. It is the highest honour BILD can award to a member, recognizing those who have dedicated a lifetime to the association and the industry and demonstrated significant leadership and commitment to the greater good.

Mr. Diamond is a visionary industry leader who has established a reputation for delivering well-designed, innovative residential and mixed-use developments while creating value for investors. In 2019, he was appointed Chair of Waterfront Toronto jointly by all three levels of government. He is responsible for overseeing the Quayside Project and the $1.5 billion Port Lands Flood Protection Project, the largest infrastructure project underway in North America.

Tridel was named Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, while Brookfield Residential received the title of Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise. The category recognizes builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end-user’s experience is factored into the award criteria.

Tridel also took home the title of Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, the 11th time since 2010 that the company has earned a Green Builder of the Year Award. SEAN. was named Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise.

Canary Landing, a joint project by BILD members Dream Asset Management Corp., Kilmer Group and Tricon Residential, won in the category of Best New Community, Planned/Under Development. King George School Lofts and Town Homes, a Newmarket development by The Rose Corporation, was named Best Community, Built.

The award for Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, went to Menkes Developments for the Grand Festival project in Vaughan, while the award for Project of the Year, Low-Rise, went to Bloom in Seaton, a townhouse development in Pickering by Mattamy Homes. Bloom in Seaton also received the People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by the public.

For a full list of BILD Awards winners, visit www.bildawards.com.

With more than 1,300 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 230,000 jobs in the region and $26.9 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

