Global electrocoating market size to showcase robust growth through 2028

Pune, India, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global electrocoating market is anticipated to witness substantial growth through 2028 and amass a sizable valuation by the end of the forecast timeline.





Furthermore, the research report provides comprehensive insights on the scope and size by evaluating various sub-markets, like type, application spectrum, and regional terrain. Besides, a thorough investigation of the competitive landscape, highlighting key players, upcoming contenders, and latest developments in this business sphere is furnished in the document.

Emphasis on usage of high performance, eco-friendly and cost-effective coatings is primarily fueling the market growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5110025/

Additionally, increasing inclination towards coatings with low volatile organic compound that minimize the risk of air pollutants is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the analysis timeframe.

For those unaware, electrocoating is a dip/immersion coating procedure wherein electrically charged particles are deposited from a water solution onto a conductive surface. The basic principle of this procedure relies on the fact that opposite charges attract each other to form a uniform coating for interior and exterior surfaces.

Despite the positive outlook, supply chain disruptions, sudden industrial shutdowns, lack of capital, restrictions with regards to space occupancy, and decreased product demand across several sectors are some of the major challenges that may impede the growth trajectory of the market during the analysis period.

Regional expanse overview: -

Global electrocoating industry spans across the key geographies of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. As per estimates, North America industry is slated to showcase a robust year over year growth rate through 2028, ascribed to escalating transportation manufacturing in the United States as well as growing demand for the product as a component in army and security devices, home, and construction commodities among others.

Ask Discount of this research report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5110025/

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to be the largest contributor to overall market development during 2021-2027, owing to high product demand from the agricultural sector of the region which has been witnessing rapid uptake of modern equipment.

Competitive framework summary: -

Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin Willaims Company, Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., B.L. Downey Company LLC, and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. are the major contenders influencing worldwide electrocoating market dynamics.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-electrocoating-market-size-research

Global Electrocoating Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Cathodic Acrylic

Anodic

Cathodic Epoxy

Global Electrocoating Market by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Appliances

Passenger Cars

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy duty Equipment

Others

Global Electrocoating Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Electrocoating Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

The Sherwin Willaims Company

Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

B.L. Downey Company LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates& Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electrocoating Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electrocoating Market, by Type ,2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electrocoating Market, by Application ,2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electrocoating Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition& Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electrocoating Market Dynamics

3.1. Electrocoating Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth of automotive industry is fuelling electrocoating Market

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand from industrial application sector

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High capital cost of equipment

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growth in demand from end-use industries

3.1.3.2. Growth in demand for agricultural equipment

Chapter 4. Global Electrocoating Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 Market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Electrocoating Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electrocoating Market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electrocoating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electrocoating Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cathodic Epoxy

6.4.2. Cathodic Acrylic

6.4.3. Anodic

Chapter 7. Global Electrocoating Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Electrocoating Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Electrocoating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Electrocoating Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Cars

7.4.2. Commercial Vehicles

7.4.3. Automotive Parts & Accessories

7.4.4. Heavy-Duty Equipment

7.4.5. Appliances

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Electrocoating Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The concrete floor coatings market is projected to exhibit significant growth by 2027 owing to escalating product demand in varied industries. Additionally, increasing number of construction projects across key regions is expected to further fuel market demand over the forecast period. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, government-imposed lockdowns pushed people to stay indoors, which has substantially bolstered the demand for home renovations during the pandemic. Moreover, new homeowners have been investing more into renovations and repairs through this period driven by their increased spending capacity. Subsequently, increasing utilization of concrete floor coatings has propelled industry expansion across the globe. In the regional landscape, the Middle East & Africa concrete floor coatings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% over the forecast period. Notable growth of the domestic construction sector is expected to propel regional market expansion over the forthcoming years.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.