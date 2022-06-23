Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog Post: Anxiety- The Emotional Pitfall

Understanding Anxiety Disorders

| Source: Balance7 Balance7

Santa Maria, California, UNITED STATES

Los Angeles , June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani takes a closer look at anxiety in a new blog post titled: The Emotional Pitfall

Anxiety is a normal and necessary emotion that keeps us safe until it spirals out of control. Anxiety is a mental illness and not just feelings of nervousness. It is different from having normal worry and stress. People who struggle with anxiety usually have irrational and excessive worry about everyday situations or relationships that might cause intense physical and emotional symptoms that negatively affect the person's life.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, according to the Anxiety and Depression Society of America. Fortunately, most anxiety disorders are highly treatable; however, only 36.9 percent of those who suffer ever receive treatment.

To learn the causes, symptoms, and how to overcome anxiety tap on the link here: https://www.balance7.com/anxiety-the-emotional-pitfall 



Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Dr. Nooristani Medical Photo
                
            

        

    






    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data