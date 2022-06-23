New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800036/?utm_source=GNW

Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chromatography Accessories and Consumables estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Columns & Column Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Chromatography Media / Resins Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Chromatography Media / Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Hamilton Company

JASCO Corporation

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Phenomenex, Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

SRI Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience LLC

Waters Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800036/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Chromatography: A Widely Performed Laboratory Technique

Types of Chromatography Techniques

World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

Outlook

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Remain an Important Market

for Chromatography

World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) &

2025(P)

Global Aging Populace Offer Huge Market Opportunity for Life

Science Research

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant

Opportunities for Resins

Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand

Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Biphenyl Chemistries-based UHPLC Analytical Columns: Promising

Screening Technique for Drugs of Abuse Cases

Alternate Separation Technologies to RPLC for Pharmaceutical

Compounds Analysis: A Potential Growth Opportunity

Rise in Focus on Food Quality Amid Growing Concerns over Food

Adulteration Drives Demand

World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015,

2020(P) & 2025(P)

Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids

Growth

Rise in Application of Chromatography Techniques in Research

Boosts Prospects

Increasing Use of Forensics to Expand Opportunities

Application of Chromatography in Water Treatment Gains Traction

Improving Investments in New and Advanced Better Test

Laboratories Drives Demand

Encouraging Prescription Drug Sales Sets the Right Climate for

the Growth of Testing Laboratories: Global Sales of

Prescription Drug & OTC Therapy (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018 & 2025

Growing Need for Early Diagnostics Supports Demand



