Outlook on the Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Global Market to 2028 - Rising Adoption of Veganism is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Yeast Extract and Yeast Beta-Glucan), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Beta-glucan is a type of soluble dietary fiber. Bacteria, yeast, fungus, and cereal are major sources of beta-glucan. Yeast extract is a culinary flavor that is made with the same yeast that is utilized in the production of bread and beer. The market for yeast extract and beta-glucan is expected to develop due to an increase in processed food consumption, dramatic evolution in dietary behaviors, and an increase in the disposable income. In addition, there is a rise in demand for instant ready-to-eat as well as ready-to-cook foods that contain yeast extract and beta-glucan to boost nutritional content. In addition, in the food and beverage sector, yeast extract is utilized as a flavoring additive.



In general, yeast extracts are made with three steps namely, fermentation (development of the yeast), disruption (breaking of the cell), and separation (extraction of the soluble part). Although, the standard methodology of heat-autolysis utilizing excess yeast from beer brewing produces a significant amount of yeast extract spreads and alternative ways exist for manufacturing specialized varieties.



When it comes to fermentation, wasted beer yeast is frequently contaminated with harsh chemicals from hops, necessitating a debittering procedure to remove the majority of the unpleasant flavor. This problem does not impact yeast from other sources. Various types of yeast extracts are also highly biodiverse, comprising yeasts other than conventional Saccharomyces cerevisiae, as well as lactic acid bacteria that cause beer deterioration. Several physical and chemical approaches, rather than the heat-autolysis process, cab be followed to disrupt the cell. This process can also enable specific molecules to be extracted or an extract to be produced without the cell contents being hydrolyzed.



Yeast extracts are sophisticated yeast hydrolysates that are commonly being employed in the food and beverage industry all over the world. They're high in Sulphur, carbon, trace nutrients, vitamin B complexes, and other important growth ingredients for a variety of microorganisms" development and growth. The two types of yeast extracts are hydrolyzed yeast extract and yeast auto lysate extract. Beta-glucans, on the other hand, are fibers present in the cells of microorganisms like yeast, bacteria, fungi, and algae. They can also be found in plants like barley and oats.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe impact on various economies all over the world. Several businesses were significantly devastated as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection. In addition, the governments of several countries were forced to impose lockdowns in their nations. As a result, the manufacturing units of numerous goods were temporarily shut down. Moreover, these lockdowns also caused a major disruption in the supply chain of various goods. Further, the COVID-19 led the worldwide healthcare industry to a significant failure due to the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals.



Market Growth Factors

Rising adoption of veganism

Veganism is becoming more popular among those who want to live a better lifestyle without harming animals. The number of people that are adopting a vegan lifestyle is constantly rising. In addition, there is a significant number of advantages that can be leveraged by the adoption of a vegan lifestyle.

One of the major benefits of following a vegan lifestyle is that it completely eliminates any kind of animal cruelty. Moreover, following a vegan lifestyle also comprises a substantial number of health benefits for the consumer. Yeast is a single-celled fungus that grows on plants or in soil but has no circulatory or neurological system.



Rising health awareness among people

Consumers are constantly growing more aware of their health and proactiveness in maintaining it through healthy living, due to which, their preferences have shifted from processed food to healthy food, functional foods, and superfoods. Consumers are more conscious of food content and pay close attention to product contents and nutrition labels.

This shift in consumer behaviors has resulted in increased demand for nutrition-rich and healthy foods and supplements, prompting various producers to introduce new functional, non-genetically modified, and naturally produced food products. The demand for multifunctional beta-glucan is rapidly rising as people are becoming more concerned about their health and fitness.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Rising prevalence of Hypoglycemia

Diabetes is becoming more common around the world as a result of a lack of dietary guidance as well as a shortage of insulin in the body of numerous people all over the world. Patients with hypoglycemia have low blood sugar levels, while those with hyperglycemia have excessive blood sugar levels.

The beta-glucan is well-known for its functional ability to lower blood sugar levels in the body, which has limited glucan intake among hypoglycemics. A low blood sugar level can lead the patient to several harmful problems. For example, reduced blood sugar levels can cause weakness in the body of the person, which can further lead to a lack of physical as well as mental strength. Low blood sugar levels can also cause dizziness and various other uncomfortable conditions.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market



Chapter 4. Global Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market by Type

4.1 Global Yeast Extract Market by Region

4.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market by Application

5.1 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

5.2 Global Animal Feed Market by Region

5.3 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

5.4 Global Cosmetic Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4 Lesaffre Group

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

7.5 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

7.6 Alltech, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Thai Foods International Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Lallemand, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p19fd1