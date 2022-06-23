New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Intake Manifold Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800027/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reach US$56.2 Billion by the Year 2026



Automotive intake manifold forms an integral component of an automobile engine, which is responsible for supplying air mixture to different cylinders. Any malfunction in automotive intake manifold adversely impact performance of engines, brakes, and ignition piston engines. Consequently, various automobile manufacturers are giving a lot of impetus on integrating advanced intake manifolds. The air intake system in an automobile takes oxygen from the surrounding air and guides it through the intake manifold to the combustion chamber for proper internal combustion to take place. The intake manifold also known as inlet manifold sits on top of the engine and is the last stop for air before it enters the cylinder heads. The intake manifold is made of molded metal or plastic tubes which ensure proper mixing of air with fuel. It is an important part which ensures the cylinders have even distribution of air. A variety of sensors examine the air`s composition, pressure and temperature before it is passed through the intake manifold into the combustion chamber. It has two parts namely the runners and the plenum. Runners are small tubes which run into the cylinders and the plenum is a large cavity on top of the intake manifold. It also has throttle valves and other sections in large engines. The intake manifold has many functions. It acts as a channel which supplies air to the combustion chamber. The air is drawn from around the car, travels through an air filter and into the intake boot, reaching the throttle body. The throttle acts as a guard which regulates the air which needs to flow through. The air then enters the plenum, and goes through the runners into the cylinder head.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Intake Manifold estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Automotive Intake Manifold market.



Driven by high growth prospects, companies are offering single-plane, dual plane, and tunnel rams under their automotive intake manifolds product portfolio. Dual plane manifolds play an important role in distributing equal quantities of air and fuel to various cylinders. Owing to their ability to offer superior rpm range, fuel delivery, and air flow features, demand for dual-plane automotive intake manifold is gaining momentum. In contrast to dual panels, single panel intake manifold uses a singular open plenum for all cylinders. Due to its large cross-sectional area, the advanced technology is designed for engines within mid-to-high rpm range. On the other hand, tunnel ram intake manifold are compatible with engines having different power and rpm range. In order to achieve optimum results, it is critical for automobile owners to take into consideration various engine leak symptoms. Introduction of high-end vacuum ports and plugs are enabling customers to detect internal vacuum leaks at an earlier stage. The novel systems are playing an important role in mitigating risks pertaining to engine backfiring, low fuel consumption, and poor acceleration.



Coolants plays pivotal role in maintaining appropriate temperature levels for automobile engines, cylinders, and water pumps. Consequently, it is utmost important for automobile owners to undertake adequate measures for protecting coolants from various damages and leakages. Advent of novel automotive intake manifolds are assisting customers in easily identifying coolant malfunctioning. The advanced technologies are forestalling risks pertaining to formation of debris as well as dirt on the coolant surface. Owing to their novel designs, automotive intake manifolds prevent oxygen from penetrating through the engine. This is significantly minimizing risks associated with foaming as well as oil contamination. Leakage in automotive intake manifold gaskets could result in engine backfiring as well as heating, thereby adversely affective its performance. In order to overcome this challenge, various manufacturers are now using fluoroelastomer (FKM) rubber for manufacturing intake manifold gaskets. The advanced technologies ensure protection from various hazardous chemicals, solvents, and oil contaminants.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026



The Automotive Intake Manifold market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.7 Billion by close of the analysis period.



The top drivers of this market are maturing automotive industry, increased preference for Medium & Heavy Commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) for transporting freight and heavy dependence on internal combustion engines (ICE) for mobility. The global increase in vehicle production, fueled by strict government regulations, coaxing vehicle manufacturers to limit weight of vehicles, is likely to impact the intake manifold market positively in future. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are major contributors to the growth of this market. Demand for air intake manifold from manufacturers of passenger, light commercial, as well as heavy commercial vehicles seems likely to continue. Increasing sales and growing production of automobiles constitute the drivers for air intake manifold demand. Further the demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles adds to the demand for new manifolds. Further, governments have tightened the emission norms for vehicles which adds to the demand. While government regulations relating to emissions and the need for lightweight products are driving demand, the advent of electric vehicles and stringent government regulations remain the challenges of the future.



Plastics Segment to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2026



Growth in the plastics segment will be led by automotive lightweighting trends. Automotive designers have been replacing heavier metal components with engineering plastics and fiber-filled composite versions to develop lighter vehicles. Replacing heavy vehicle components with units made from light-weight materials can reduce the weight of any vehicle from 10% to 60%. Aluminum provides a 40% to 45% mass improvement over steel. However, the main barrier to greater adoption is its cost. Aluminium is about three times more expensive than steel and weaker than Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS). Carbon fibre composites present the best potential for lightweighting. Their biggest advantage is a high strength-to-weight ratio, while also demonstrating stiffness, corrosion resistance and the ability to be worked into complex shapes. Carbon fiber is 55% lighter than carbon steel and can be ten times stronger. Despite their high cost when compared to metals, recent advances in composites are driving carbon composites to be more competitive and cost-effective.



In the global Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

Donaldson Company, Inc.

EDELBROCK, LLC

Holley Performance Products Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Indiana, Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mikuni Corporation

Novares

Röchling SE & Co. KG

Sogefi SpA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Intake Manifold - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead

Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes

of Long Term Recovery

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Automotive Intake Manifold Market - A Prelude

Integral Component of Automobile Engines

The Working of Automotive Intake Manifold

Design Criteria

Intake Manifold Configuration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Material

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Intake Manifolds for Performance Enhancing Engines

Shaping the Power Curve through Intake Manifold Design

Technological Advancements Fuels Automotive Air Intake Manifold

Market

New Intake Manifold Technology: Adhering to Each Engine

Parameter and Providing Multitude of Design Options

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant

Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Intake Manifold

Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong

Production Centers for CVs

An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth

in Sales of Intake Manifolds: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales

(In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What’s the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Intake

Manifold

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles)

in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country

Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Fuel Demand for

Automotive Intake Manifolds

Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions:

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year

2021

Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency,

and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive

Use of Composites and FRP in Intake Manifold

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Intake

Manifold Designs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Uptake in Engine Intake Manifolds

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term

Growth of Automobile Market

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards

Challenges Associated with Intake Manifold

Problems Related to Intake Manifold



