New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026
A driveshaft is a rotating shaft that transmits drive to wheels. The drive shaft is also called propeller shaft or driveline shaft or Cardan shaft. The drive shaft is a spinning tube that connects to the rear of the transmission and transmits the spinning power to the back of the vehicle. Automotive drive shafts are witnessing increasing uptake on account of their numerous merits over conventional components. These drive shafts provide automakers with the opportunity to incorporate lightweight components to reduce vehicle weight, drive fuel efficiency, and comply with regulatory guidelines. The global market for automotive drive shafts is expected to move ahead swiftly supported by a recovering automotive industry and implementation of stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and environmental protection. The presence of several manufacturers and suppliers offering both OEM (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket products ensures continued supply of driveshafts and a growing business for these companies. The demand for driveshafts is also helped by the growing vehicular traffic, and increased vehicle production.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Drive Shafts estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Automotive Drive Shafts market. The significant uptake of steel can be attributed to its superior strength, durability and machinability. Regulations to push efficiency and performance of vehicles are bolstering the adoption of cost-efficient materials and driving shift from steel towards aluminum. In addition, drive shafts based on steel are relatively heavier than aluminum-based components and add to vehicle weight, resulting in lower fuel efficiency.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.12% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North America and Europe region is estimated to post significant growth on account of increasing investment in the automotive industry and R&D projects to develop sophisticated high-end vehicles. These developed markets are bolstered by stringent emission regulations along with increasing production of all-wheel drive vehicles. The regional market is propelled by increasing production of automobiles, significant GDP, and high per person income. Supportive government policies and the presence of advanced automobile infrastructure are poised to further drive the market growth. The increasing popularity of rear wheel drive vehicles as a result of high per person spending on premium vehicles is expected to further spur the demand for automotive drive shafts in Europe. Growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to enforcement of stringent fuel economy and environmental protection regulations coupled with continuing efforts by automakers to bring down vehicle weight and push the fuel efficiency. Factors such as favorable macroeconomic scenario and rising per person income are driving automobile demand and positively influencing the drive shaft market.
Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $918.9 Million by 2026
New materials including carbon fiber have garnered considerable attention in the recent years. Various automakers are looking for vendors offering automotive drive shafts built on carbon fibers. Carbon fiber drive shafts offer benefits of lighter weight, higher torque capacity, better reliability, higher rpm, increased safety, and reduced noise, vibration and harmonics. In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$503.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$111.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc.
- American Axle Manufacturing Inc
- Bailey Morris Limited
- Dana Incorporated
- Fortune Cross (Thailand) Company Limited
- GKN plc
- Hyundai Wia Corporation
- IFA Group
- JTEKT Corporation
- Meritor, Inc.
- Mohit Engineers Pvt. Ltd
- Neapco Inc
- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd
- NTN Corporation
- Shanghai GKN Driveshafts (SDS)
- SHOWA CORPORATION
- Trelleborg AB
- Wanxiang America Corporation
- Xuchang Yuangdong Driveshaft Co., Ltd
- YAMADA MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Drive Shafts - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the
Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers
COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID
Outlook. Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per
100 People) As of February 2021 by country
Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for
Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What’s the New Normal?
Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production
Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across
Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to
Historic Highs
Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in
Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,
2019, 2020, and 2022
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Managemen
How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the
Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?
The Pandemic Fast Tracks a Mobility Future With Autonomous
Vehicles
Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even in the Post
Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared Mobility? is
a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars & Taxis: Global
Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017,
2018, 2019, 2020
Engineering Significance of Drive Shafts in Automobiles:
Definition, Scope, Types, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond
Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions:
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year
2021
Here’s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Hollow Drive Shaft to Spur Growth
Asia-Pacific to Record Impressive Revenue Growth
Opportunities Amid Challenges for Commercial Vehicles Brings
Hope for Growth in the Drive Shafts Market
Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong
Production Centers for CVs
An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth
in Sales of Drive Shafts: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In
000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Lightweighting Turns the Spotlight on Lightweight Innovations
in Drive Shafts
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Drive
Shaft Designs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
A Special Focus on Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts
EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Drive Shaft Innovations
Favorable Outlook for EVs
Drive Shafts for EVs: A Review
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Drive Shaft
Manufacturers: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In
Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
Heathy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles Bodes Well
for Market Growth
Development of Advanced Sensors for Drive Shafts: A Key Trend
Manufacturers’ Focus on Advanced Driveshaft Systems for
Increase Driveline Efficiency
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hotchkiss by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hotchkiss by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotchkiss by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flexible by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Torque Tube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Torque Tube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Torque Tube by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________