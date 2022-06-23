The Worldwide Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Industry is Expected to Surpass $15 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per report findings, the global combinational immunotherapy market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. This is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population and a surge in the prevalence of various cancers. This possesses high medical needs for the development of targeted therapies in its management.
In addition, rising investments by pharmaceutical companies due to the promising response of combinational immunotherapy is also driving the growth of the market. The major players in the global combinational immunotherapy market include Amgen, Roche, Macrogenics, Mylan, Seagen, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.
In recent years, cancer immunotherapy has emerged as an appealing strategy for overcoming the limitations of conventional therapies. The novel therapy aims to harness the ability of the immune system to recognize, target, and destroy cancer cells.
Cancer immunotherapy now encompasses several therapeutic agents including monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, and others. All these novel approaches have their distinct target and mechanism of action.
Although immunotherapies have shown significant improvement in the clinical outcomes of cancer patients, these are associated with several limitations. Tumor heterogeneity and the development of resistance are the major challenges to current immunotherapeutic approaches.
This has pushed the research studies to evaluate immunotherapy in combination with other cancer-targeting approaches including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted drugs, and other immunotherapeutic approaches. Combination therapy aims to combine two or more drugs that have a synergistic mechanism of action in targeting the disease.
In comparison to monotherapy, combinational therapy aims to have a more enhanced and additive effect in the targeting of cancer cells. Further, it also has the potential to overcome drug resistance and enhance the overall survival rate in cancer patients. The conferred advantages associated with combinational therapies have drawn the interest of several pharmaceutical giants to invest in this segment.
Currently, several drugs such as Opdivo, Yervoy, Bevacizumab, and others have gained approval as combinational immunotherapy for the management of cancer cells In 2022, US FDA has granted approval to the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor) plus nivolumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age or older and who have unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The novel combination has shown manageable safety with no new or unexpected safety signals. The combination is sold under the trade name Opdualag and is marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb.
In the last few years, pharmaceutical companies have begun to embrace a more collaborative way of working to mitigate the obstacles of drug development. The manufacturers of antibody-drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, and product knowledge, and expand the business.
For instance, Gilead Sciences entered into two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Merck to evaluate the combination of Trodelvy and Keytruda in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Additionally, the companies recently established an agreement whereby Gilead will sponsor a phase-II signal seeking study evaluating combinations that include pembrolizumab in first-line non-small cell lung cancer.
Triple combinational therapy is also gaining considerable momentum in the market. However, it is mainly confined to the initial stages of clinical development. For instance, Zenith Pharmaceutical in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb is conducting a clinical trial that is evaluating the triple combination of ZEN-3694 (BET inhibitor), Opdio, and Yervoy.
The trial will be conducted by NCI-funded investigators and will evaluate the safety and activity of this combination in patients with solid tumors that have become resistant to other therapies. Apart from this, triple combinational therapy of PD-1/PD-L1, BRAF, and MEK inhibitors is also ongoing in multiple myeloma patients.
Report Highlights:
- Global and Regional Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insight Till 2028
- Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion
- Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market By 15 Different Cancers
- Insight On Clinically and Commercially Approved Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations
- Patent, Price, and Dosage Analysis On Approved Combination Drugs
- Global and Regional Sales Insights On Approved Combination Drugs Till 2028
- Insight on 600 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs In Clinical Trials
- Insight on 45 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Commercially Approved In Market
- Clinical Trials and Patent Insight By Company, Country, Indication, and Phase
Key Topics Covered:
1. Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - New Era in Cancer Research
2. Need for Combination Cancer Immunotherapy
3. Clinically & Commercially Approved Combination Cancer Immunotherapy
4. Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trend Analysis
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Future Market Opportunity
5. Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trend Analysis by Indication
5.1 Breast Cancer
5.2 Kidney Cancer
5.3 Lung Cancer
5.4 Liver Cancer
5.5 Gastric Cancer
5.6 Lymphoma
5.7 Prostate Cancer
5.8 Melanoma
5.9 Colorectal Cancer
5.10 Leukemia
5.11 Cervical Cancer
5.12 Pancreatic Cancer
5.13 Ovarian Cancer
5.14 Head & Neck Cancer
5.15 Multiple Myeloma
6. Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trend Analysis by Region
6.1 US
6.2 Europe
6.3 China
6.4 Japan
6.5 Australia
6.6 South Korea
6.7 Canada
6.8 UK
7. Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - Clinical & Commercial Insights
7.1 Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis
7.2 Global & Regional Sales Insights
8. Approved Antibody Drug Conjugate in Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - Clinical & Commercial Insights
8.1 Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis
8.2 Global & Regional Sales Insights
9. Approved Monoclonal Antibodies in Combination Cancer Immunotherapy - Clinical & Commercial Insights
9.1 Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis
9.2 Global & Regional Sales Insights
10. Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Overview
10.1 By Company
10.2 By Country
10.3 By Patient Segment/Disease Stage
10.4 By Phase
11. Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials & Patent Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase
11.1 Research
11.2 Preclinical
11.3 Clinical
11.4 Phase-I
11.5 Phase-I/Ii
11.6 Phase-Ii
11.7 Phase-Ii/Iii
11.8 Phase-Iii
11.9 Preregistration
11.10 Registered
12. Marketed Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical & Patent Insight by Company, Country, & Indication
13. Combination Strategies to Enhance Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Efficacy
13.1 in Combination with Other Immune Checkpoint Blockade:
13.2 Ongoing Clinical Trials of Ici with Conventional Therapies; Chemotherapy &
Radiation
13.3 Ici Trials with Other Targeted Therapies
13.4 Recent Trends in Market: Partnerships, Collaboration, & Investments
14. Combination of Therapeutic Antibodies in Clinical Oncology
14.1 Combination Trials of Monoclonal Antibodies
14.2 Clinical Trials of Bispecific Antibody Combination Therapy
14.3 Pharmaceutical Investments Boosting Market
15. Engaging Cancer Vaccines in Combination Therapy
15.1 Preclinical Studies Evaluating Vaccines in Combination Therapy
15.2 Clinical Trials Evaluating Cancer Vaccines in Combination Approach
15.3 Ongoing Research Agreement & Collaboration
16. Antibody Drug Conjugate in Combination Therapy
16.1 Ongoing Clinical Investigations
16.2 Pharmaceutical Collaborations & Supply Agreements
17. Combination Therapy with Car T Cell Therapy
17.1 Preclinical Studies Combining Car T Cell Therapy
17.2 Clinical Trials Evaluating Combination Therapies with Car T Cells
17.3 Ongoing Research & Development Activities
18. Oncolytic Virus Combination Therapy
18.1 Ov Combination Immunotherapy
18.2 Oncolytic Virus in Combination with Other Regimens
18.3 Recent Trends in Market: Partnerships, Collaboration, & Investments
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1 Abbvie
19.2 Agenus
19.3 Akeso Pharmaceutical
19.4 Amgen
19.5 Arbutus Biopharma
19.6 Astrazeneca
19.7 Aum Bioscience
19.8 Beigene
19.9 Biontech
19.10 Bristol Myers Squibb
19.11 Candel Therapeutics
19.12 Eli Lilly
19.13 Elicio Therapeutics
19.14 Fate Therapeutics
19.15 GlaxoSmithKline
19.16 Harpoon Therapeutics
19.17 Immutep
19.18 Imugene
19.19 Intensity Therapeutics
19.20 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
19.21 Merck
19.22 Morphosys
19.23 Novocure
19.24 Novartis
19.25 Nykode Therapeutics
19.26 Ono Pharmaceutical
19.27 Oxford Biotherapeutics
19.28 Pfizer
19.29 Regeneron
19.30 Roche
19.31 Sanofi
19.32 Seagen
19.33 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
19.34 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
19.35 Qurient
