Global Physical Security Market Report to 2026 - Digital Transformation Enabled by Video Security Systems Presents Opportunities

The global physical security market size is expected to grow from USD 102.7 billion in 2021 to USD 140.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors fueling the physical security market include Rising instances of terrorist activities and security breaches to physical systems, Increasing use of IP-based cameras for video surveillance, and Increasing cyber threats to physical security systems.



Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The physical security market is segmented based on types of services into managed services and professional services. Managed service providers help customers and keep their physical security systems, solutions, hardware, and software updated with the latest available enhancements. The in-house capabilities of customers are enhanced, as MSPs safeguard physical and IT system assets.

The professional services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain physical security platforms in organizations. As the adoption of these platforms increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. The services in the physical security market are critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of the software and hardware-based solutions. physical security services comprise technical support services that require the effective integration of physical security solutions. Technical expertise is required to maintain and update physical security hardware and software.



In organization size segment, Large enterprises to have a higher market share during the forecast period

The large enterprises are highly dependent on physical security systems to protect their highly critical information. To protect their sensitive information from cyberattacks, data thefts, and unauthorized access, large corporations are quickly moving to physical security solutions.

The increasing complexity of threats and the growing sophisticated attacks are forcing large corporations and governments to regularly upgrade their security systems. Businesses that possess a large amount of sensitive and personal information run the highest risk of being targeted by cyber threats.

These threats could result in immense financial losses, information security incidents, and data breaches. Large enterprises have adopted physical security solutions as they largely use the cloud, BYOD devices, mobile devices, and IoT-based applications that are highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Amplifying internet penetration and increasing eCommerce activities are expected to increase the adoption of physical security technology across large firms.



Among, larger firms, critical infrastructure and critical information industries are the major adopters of physical security solutions and services. For example, Manitoba Hydro, the major energy utility company in the province of Manitoba, Canada, upgraded to Genetec Security Center for video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection. physical security governance laws in the region also support a drive to boost the adoption rate of physical security solutions among large enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Physical Security Market

4.2 Market, by System, 2021

4.3 Market, by Vertical, 2021

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Instances of Terrorist Activities and Security Breaches to Physical Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of IP-Based Cameras for Video Surveillance

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of 'As a Service' Model

5.2.1.4 Increasing Cyber Threats to Physical Security Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Violation of Privacy

5.2.2.2 Considerable False Alarm Rates

5.2.2.3 Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Digital Transformation Enabled by Video Security Systems

5.2.3.2 Integration of Technologies, Such as Ai, Ml, and Analytics, in Physical Security

5.2.3.3 Adoption of Iot-Based Security Systems with Cloud Computing Platforms

5.2.3.4 Convergence of Multiple Physical Security Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems

5.2.4.2 High Installation and Maintenance Costs for Smes

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3.2 COVID-19 Drivers and Opportunities Descriptive Information

5.3.3 COVID-19 Restraints and Challenges Descriptive Information

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Pricing Model Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Physical Security and Ai/Ml

5.8.2 Physical Security and Cloud

5.8.3 Physical Security and Smart Devices

5.8.4 Physical Security and Wireless Security Systems

5.8.5 Physical Security and Contactless Biometrics

5.8.6 Physical Security and Drones

5.9 Use Cases

5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Implications

5.12.1 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

5.12.2 Sarbanes-Oxley (Sox) Act

5.12.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.12.4 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health

5.12.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.12.6 Federal Information Processing Standards

6 Physical Security Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems

6.2.1 Systems: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Systems: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7 Physical Security Market, by System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Access Control System

7.2.1 Physical Access Control Systems: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Physical Access Control Systems: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.2.3 Locks

7.2.3.1 Mechanical Locks

7.2.3.2 Electronic Locks

7.2.4 Biometrics

7.2.4.1 Fingerprint Recognition

7.2.4.2 Facial Recognition

7.2.4.3 Other Biometrics

7.2.5 Smart Cards and Readers

7.2.6 Access Control Software

7.3 Video Surveillance Systems

7.3.1 Video Surveillance Systems: Physical Security Market Drivers

7.3.2 Video Surveillance Systems: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.3.3 Cameras

7.3.3.1 Analog Cameras

7.3.3.2 Ip Cameras

7.3.4 Recorders

7.3.4.1 Digital Video Recorders

7.3.4.2 Network Video Recorders

7.3.5 Video Analytics Software

7.3.5.1 Video Management Software

7.4 Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention

7.4.1 Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention: Physical Security Market Drivers

7.4.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.5 Physical Security Information Management

7.5.1 Physical Security Information Management: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Physical Security Information Management: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.6 Physical Identity Access Management

7.6.1 Physical Identity Access Management: Physical Security Market Drivers

7.6.2 Physical Identity Access Management: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.7 Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

7.7.1 Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection: Market Drivers

7.7.2 Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.8 Fire and Life Safety

7.8.1 Fire and Life Safety: Market Drivers

7.8.2 Fire and Life Safety: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

8 Physical Security Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Managed Services

8.2.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Managed Services: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

8.3 Professional Services

8.3.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact

9 Physical Security Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Physical Security Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Government

10.3.1 Government: Physical Security Market Drivers

10.3.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Retail

10.4.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Transportation

10.5.1 Transportation: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Transportation: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Residential

10.6.1 Residential: Physical Security Market Drivers

10.6.2 Residential: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Telecom and It

10.7.1 Telecom and It: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Telecom and It: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Other Verticals

11 Physical Security Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players

12.4 Market Structure

12.5 Ranking of Key Players

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Recent Developments

12.7 Market Evaluation Framework

12.8 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.8.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology

12.9 Competitive Benchmarking

12.9.1 Company Footprint

12.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.10.1 Stars

12.10.2 Emerging Leaders

12.10.3 Pervasive Players

12.10.4 Participants

12.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.11.1 Progressive Companies

12.11.2 Responsive Companies

12.11.3 Dynamic Companies

12.11.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Adt

13.2.2 Cisco

13.2.3 Honeywell

13.2.4 Johnson Controls

13.2.5 Telus

13.2.6 Anixter (Wesco)

13.2.7 Genetec

13.2.8 Bosch Building Technologies

13.2.9 Hid Global

13.2.10 Pelco

13.2.11 Hikvision

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Gallagher

13.3.2 Secom

13.3.3 Allied Universal

13.3.4 Zhejiang Dahua Technology

13.3.5 Stanley Security

13.3.6 Axis Communications

13.3.7 Hanwha Techwin America

13.3.8 Teledyne Flir

13.3.9 Hexagon Ab

13.3.10 General Dynamics

13.3.11 Bae Systems

13.3.12 Huawei

13.3.13 Nec

13.4 Start-Ups

13.4.1 Qognify

13.4.2 Smartcone Technologies

13.4.3 Verkada

13.4.4 Iotas

13.4.5 Cloudastructure

14 Appendix

