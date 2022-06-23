New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
Underwater acoustic communication is a technique of sending and receiving messages below water. Carrying out communication underwater is a difficult task because of various factors such as strong signal attenuation manly over long ranges, multi-path propagation, small available bandwidth, and time variations of the channel. Acoustic communication systems are intrinsically reliable, extremely sensitive, inherently rugged, and are competitively priced, which make them highly desired in a gamut of underwater applications. Further, these devices in their advanced versions can be passively and wirelessly interrogated without the need for sensor power source, to extend compatibility in new as well as next generation underwater applications. Representing a vital technology, underwater acoustic communication is extensively employed for transmitting and receiving signals under water. While there are several commissioning methods for underwater acoustic communication, hydrophones are the most popular approach. Underwater communication involves various challenges like channel time variations, minimal present bandwidth, multi-path propagation and long-range signal attenuation, which can be mitigated using acoustic communication.
Unlike terrestrial communication, underwater acoustic communication is characterized with low data transfer rates and the use of acoustic waves, rather than electromagnetic waves. The concept relies on sound waves as they easily travel underwater to ensure enhanced communication. Underwater acoustic communication uses under water propagation of mechanical and sound wave interactions for creating sound with water. Generally, the water is from a tank, ocean or lake. In addition, the frequency range for underwater acoustics communication is from 10Hz to 1MHz.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Underwater Acoustic Communication estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acoustic Modem segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.3% share of the global Underwater Acoustic Communication market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $380 Million by 2026
The Underwater Acoustic Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.19% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$380 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$423.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Despite substantial decline in the short-term due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, long-term prospects remain highly optimistic for underwater acoustic communication systems market. Robust focus on gaining insights into ocean depths for monitoring and controlling of commercial activities including underwater equipment dedicated to mineral and oil mineral extraction along with commercial fisheries and underwater pipelines, would potentially enhance the demand for underwater acoustic communication systems in post COVID-19 period. Increasing adoption of unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs and AUVs) integrated with advanced acoustic sensors in monitoring and strategic applications related to surveillance and threat detection presents another major driver. UUVs and AUVs are mainly employed for natural undersea resource exploration projects and collection of vital data in missions associated with collaborative monitoring.
Long-term growth in the market would also be influenced by anticipated healthy demand for high-speed and reliable homeland security and defense communication. Growing relevance of acoustic communication in underwater exploration projects and in environmental protection applications also extends potential opportunities. Acoustic systems are poised to grow in popularity over traditional technologies for seabed mapping and data collection; as pre-warning system for underwater earthquakes and tsunamis; and to monitor underwater pollution and habitat. Robust demand is anticipated for high-capacity, reliable underwater acoustic networks to support R&D efforts intended to address issues related to transmission of data signals across shallow water regions. The market is expected to receive a notable boost from manufacturers` efforts to develop reliable communication solutions for underwater acoustic communication coupled with increasing focus on maritime research and availability of new solutions with sophisticated functions for enhanced communication within the underwater environment.
Continued advances in networking technologies and applications aid in sustaining the momentum in the underwater wireless communication ecosystem in the post COVID-19 period. Ongoing transition from wired to wireless communication holds significant potential for growth in the defense, oil & gas refineries and research sectors. In the recent years, wireless communication has gained considerable penetration in the underwater environment, with 50-70% of end-users adopting the technology. The share of wireless technologies is anticipated to be in the range of 85% to 90% by 2025. Underwater wireless communication plays an important role in reducing underwater risks, improves productivity and efficiency and lowers energy consumption. By offering reliable and accurate data, the technique assists industries in making strategic decisions associated with product portfolios.
By Application, Environmental Monitoring Segment to Reach $912.8 Million by 2026
Global market for Environmental Monitoring (Application) segment is estimated at US$470.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$912.8 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 11.6% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Environmental Monitoring segment, accounting for 35.7% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$111.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Aquatec Group Ltd.
- BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.
- Dspcomm (Thailand)
- EvoLogics GmbH
- Gavial Holdings, Inc.
- Hydroacoustics, Inc.
- Kongsberg Maritime
- LinkQuest Inc.
- Mistral Security Inc.
- Nortek Security & Control LLC
- Sonardyne International LTD
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Derails the Momentum in Underwater Acoustic
Communication Market
Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term
Prospects Remain Optimistic
Impact of Pandemic on Underwater Sound Levels
Established Image as a Robust Platform for Sending & Receiving
Messages Below the Water to Sustain Momentum in the Long-Term
A Note on Modulation Methods
Key Principles of Underwater Acoustic Communication
Major Factors Impacting Underwater Acoustic Communication
Types of Underwater Wireless Sensor Network Routing Topologies
Key Applications and End-Uses of Underwater Wireless Sensor
Network Technology
Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Application
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography, and Other Applications
Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by End-Use:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development, and Marine
Analysis by Interface Type
Acoustic Modem: Largest & Fastest Growing Interface Type
Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Interface
Platform (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem, and Other Interface
Platforms
Sensor Interface Solutions Remain Relevant
While Developed Regions Constitute Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Region (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Underwater Acoustic Communication: A Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Resort to M&A, Collaborations & Product Innovations to
Gain Competitive Edge
Recent Market Activity
Underwater Acoustic Communication - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scientific Research & Development: Major End-Use Segment
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Oil & Gas
Sector to Remain a Core Consumer
Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021
Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide E&P Capital Spending by
Region and Type of Company for 2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of
Company (2017-2019)
Critical Importance of Underwater Communication in Offshore
Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth
Acoustic Communication Streamlines Seismic Refraction &
Reflection Techniques
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,
and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and
2019
Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Military & Defense Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million:
(2011-2019)
Active as well as Passive Acoustic Devices Remain Relevant in
Military Systems
Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well
Disruptions in Military Training and Defense Budget Cuts Amidst
the Pandemic
Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop
Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the
Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &
November 2020
Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021
and 2023
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Emergence of Environment Monitoring as Mainstream Concept
Enthuses Market
Underwater Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Climate
Recording Applications
Oceanography: Niche Application Segment
Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects
Acoustic Communication Comes to Fore to Streamline Pollution
Monitoring Programs
Robust Demand for Short- and Medium-Range Devices
Acoustic Communication Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring
Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Navigating Ships,
Submersibles, & Oceanographic Equipment
Rain Gauging Made Effective with Acoustic Communication Devices
Acoustic Devices Enable Effective Communication between Scuba
Divers
Recent Technological Developments in Underwater Acoustic
Communication
Issues & Challenges
Limited Data Transmission Speed
Limited Frequency Band
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Sensor Interface by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Sensor Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acoustic Modem by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Acoustic Modem by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Acoustic Modem by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Interface Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Interface Platforms
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Interface
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Environmental Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Environmental
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pollution Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Pollution Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Pollution Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Climate Recording by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Climate Recording by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Climate Recording by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hydrography by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Hydrography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oceanography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Oceanography by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Oceanography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scientific Research & Development by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Scientific Research &
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 11-Year Perspective for Scientific Research &
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 11-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
The United States: Major Market for Underwater Acoustic
Communication
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring,
Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research &
Development and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Military & Defense,
Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development and Marine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security,
Scientific Research & Development and Marine for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Interface Platform -
Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Sensor Interface,
Acoustic Modem and Other Interface Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 11-Year Perspective for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Interface Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem and Other
Interface Platforms for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Acoustic Communication by Application -
Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate
Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Underwater Acoustic
Communication by Application - Environmental Monitoring,
Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography,
Oceanography and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________