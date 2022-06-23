Sinch receives a tier one ranking in ROCCO’s latest reports for its A2P Monetization product suite and its SMS Firewall product for MNOs, and A2P SMS products for enterprises

Stockholm, Sweden – 23 June 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has been awarded the highest ‘Tier One’ ranking in recent reports from Roaming Consulting Company (ROCCO) for its Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Monetization suite and A2P SMS Firewall product for MNOs, and A2P SMS products for enterprises, which are key elements of the SMS product suite.

A2P Monetization provides MNOs the ability to simultaneously generate new revenue, boost security of the network, enhance subscriber privacy and increase customer satisfaction. It allows operators to close off their network to un-authorised routed SMS traffic using tools like the SMS Firewall and to direct these messages to legal and monetized routes

“As SMS-related fraud has become more pervasive, it is crucial for operators and their enterprise customers to find the right vendor they can trust that can monetize SMS while preventing subscribers from suffering fraud,” said Helene Henriksson, managing director, Operator Messaging, Sinch. “ROCCO’s rankings of our A2P SMS Monetization suite and SMS Firewall product show Sinch’s A2P messaging services are therefore trusted by operators and are about far more than simple connectivity and monetization. Sinch also offers MNOs even greater value by providing their enterprise customers with analysis, statistics and performance trends which means our products are providing support and optimization for any enterprise.”

With more than 600 direct carrier connections, Sinch’s A2P SMS offering enables businesses in any industry to expand their reach, engage with customers globally and enhance customer experiences, all while enjoying highest delivery rates, lowest latency and built-in global compliance.

MNOs and enterprises were surveyed by ROCCO directly and they were highly complementary of Sinch, with several stating in the ROCCO report that Sinch is a very proactive partner, willing to support businesses and having excellent industry insight, whilst also growing revenues, safeguarding their subscribers, and protecting their enterprise customers and brands.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

About ROCCO

ROCCO was founded in 2012 and from its conception has been a catalyst for innovation with Research, Strategy and Education for the telecoms industry. Creating reports on Roaming, Messaging and Fraud and Security, ROCCO delivers on-demand training and strategic consulting which together provide a rich foundation on which to build strategic excellence. With ROCCO’s insights, Mobile Operators, their vendors and Enterprises globally can face connectivity challenges more robustly.

