Global Aerospace Coatings Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Axalta Coating Systems, BASF and Bry Coat Among Others

The Global Aerospace Coatings Market size valued to USD 2.15 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to project an elevation of USD 3.42 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2030.



The global aerospace coatings market held a volumetric sale of 684.6 kilotons in 2021 that is expected to level-up up-to 1137.8 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022-2030.

Aerospace coatings offer high protection shield against extreme temperature ranges, intense ultraviolet exposure, erosion from air drag, corrosion due to humidity and helps in deflecting the impact of high velocity dust particles. Reducing weight of the aircrafts, it helps resist cracking due to fluctuating air pressures as well as contact with aggressive fluids.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The global aerospace coatings market is on a bloom, owing to the ever-increasing travel and global trades. The upsurge in cargo traffic, growing preferences towards air travel, fostering international trade and rise in the disposable incomes are altogether attributable for propelling the market growth. Besides, factors such as increasing investments in the military aviation and defense sectors, specifically in the emerging economies, shall positively influence the global market.



However, factors like stringent regulatory standards regarding use of some chemicals, time-consuming verification processes, as well as expensive raw materials are expected to hamper the growth the global aerospace coatings market.



Moreover, factors such as growing demand for next-gen aircrafts to replace existing ones, increasing preferences towards light weight coatings as well as ongoing R&D activities to reduce carbon foot prints, are paving the way for lucrative opportunities in the aerospace coatings market.



Geographical Analysis



North America region dominated the global aerospace coatings market in past, and it is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the factors such as thriving aerospace industry, high R&D investments, and technological advancements.



The Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest market share in the global aerospace coatings market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributable to major investments by the developing countries to develop new air routes, upgradation of existing airports, developing long-haul airline routes as well as increased air defense budget of developing countries majorly India and China.



Competitive Landscape



The report includes a comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players ruling the global aerospace coatings market such as IHI Ionbond AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel N.V, Zircotec Ltd, LORD Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Mapaero, Zircotec Ltd., BryCoat Inc., AHC Oberflachentechnik, BASF SE, NV Specialty Coatings, and others.



