Outlook on the Data Center Substation Global Market to 2027 - Massive Increase in the Number of Data Centers Around the World is Driving Growth

The Global Data Center Substation Market size is expected to reach $12.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The basis function of substation is to connect the data center to its different electric supply, however distributed power generating methods like fuel cells or solar arrays are also considered. In addition, a substation is a power network structure that connects transmission lines and distribution feeders with circuit breakers or switches and busbars. This enables the network's power flow to be controlled, as well as general switching procedures for maintenance. The voltage in transmission lines is mostly stepped up or down in these confined zones to a certain level suited for the distribution system.



One of the key trends of the overall Data Center Substation market is growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), social media, and digitization. In addition, the growing utilization of these applications and technologies has necessitated the construction of larger and more sustainable data centers in recent years. Moreover, increased data volumes handled by data centers have resulted from the increased use of social media and a surge in online video content streaming, prompting organizations to invest in reliable and dedicated data centers to minimize data loss and ensure business continuity, energy transmission and distribution, and security. As a result of the expansion of data centers, the demand for electricity to power them has skyrocketed.



The demand for efficient and trustworthy substations is driven by the rapid development in the volume of structured and unstructured data, as well as the growing demand for cloud computing. In addition, the market is expected to increase due to the rising demand for uninterrupted and seamless transmission and distribution of electricity to power data center facilities. ABB, for example, designed a purpose-built substation to cater to the fast-expanding data center industry. The data center substation market is likely to benefit from the increased focus on replacing ageing electrical substation infrastructure with enhanced, high-quality, digital, modular, and gas-insulated systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic had a large-scale impact on businesses around the world, posing numerous hurdles in 2020, the data center substation market continued to grow. The exponential surge in data generation and consumption by individuals and businesses during the pandemic fueled the demand for data storage, leading in an increase in the number of dependable and efficient data centers.

With the advent of work-from-home jobs, data centers are becoming computational hubs for a variety of businesses and end users around the world. As a result of the unprecedented increase in data output and the need to improve data center performance, the demand for new data centers and the restoration of old ones has risen. As a result, in the next few years, a surge in the number of data center restoration and building projects is projected to generate growth opportunities for the data center substation market.



Market driving Factors:

The massive increase in the number of data centers around the world

From the servers in SMEs to the organization data centers supporting large enterprise and the plantations running cloud computing services hosted by several top technology companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google, data centers have become an increasingly important part of the modern economy.

In addition, different end users have evolved to separate themselves with various data center requirements in the wake of a globally snowballing digital economy and the data center sector, which is always tasked with staying ahead of customers' IT roadmaps. The demand for data storage is also expanding as big data analytics and cloud-based services, like online content such as movies, apps, videos, and social media, become more popular.



The growing popularity of Digital Substation

Digital substations contribute to lower maintenance costs and a smaller environmental footprint while extending asset life. Fiber optic connections are used to connect these devices to control panels, removing the requirement for copper control lines. For example, Hitachi ABB Power Grids released its smart digital substation product in March 2021, which combines the latest innovations in digital substation technology with Hitachi's Lumada Asset Performance Management solution's prescriptive, predictive, and prognostic capabilities.

In addition to increasing reliability, integrating new types of clean energy, and delivering energy services in better and safer ways, smart digital substations are essential for navigating the change to more distribute and less predictable renewable power sources.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Need for high initial investment

In order to shift to an on-site power supply, data centers must overcome a number of challenges. The initial investment required for on-site energy is frequently the most significant obstacle for businesses. In the near term, moving power on site costs a lot of money and resources, which eventually discourage many businesses to embrace data center substation.

In addition, fuel prices fluctuate year to year, making long-term planning difficult, thereby creating uncertainty among the company's leadership about whether to adopt these systems or not. When constructing a data center, there are various variables to consider. Engineering, permits, and permissions are all taken into account, as are power systems, generators with enclosures, conduit and cabling for generators, data center lighting, lighting protection, HVAC, fire suppression, and other issues.

