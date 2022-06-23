New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stand Mixer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, End User, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232606/?utm_source=GNW

Also, owing to the increase in population and surge in consumer buying power in many developing economies, the processed food market is growing at a faster rate.



Therefore, the growing processed food industry would fuel the demand for stand mixers in the coming years.



Based on type, the global stand mixers market is bifurcated into tilt-head and bowl-lift.In 2020, the tilt-head segment held a larger share of the stand mixers market.



In tilt-head mixers, the tilting head allows easy access to the bowl and easy removal of the mixing extensions.Tilt head mixers can handle firm doughs.



Also, they are more powerful than mixing by hand or using a hand mixer. Therefore, it is preferred by a casual chef.



In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global stand mixers market.The significant growth in the processed food industry make Europe a lucrative market for stand mixers.



High consumption of food products such as baked goods, dairy products, and snacks in the region creates demand for stand mixers. Focus on various strategies, such as new product innovation and product launch, by players operating in the region further provides opportunities for market growth.



De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; The Whirlpool Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Breville; SMEG S.p.A.; Hobart; Ankarsrum Kitchen AB; Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.; Kenwood Limited; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; and Panasonic are a few of the key players operating in the global stand mixers market. Market players are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.



The overall global stand mixers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the stand mixers market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the stand mixers market.

