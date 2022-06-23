Major Depressive Disorder Market Report 2022-2032: Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts - Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Activities, Therapies, Drugs Uptake

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Depressive Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Epidemiology

The total 12-month prevalent patient population of MDD in the 7MM countries was over 48 million cases in 2021.

The major depressive disorder (MDD) epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed incident patient pool, trends, and assumptions.



Major depressive disorder (MDD) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the major depressive disorder (MDD) report encloses the detailed analysis of major depressive disorder (MDD) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III, Phase-II/III, Phase-II, and Phase-I/II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the major depressive disorder (MDD) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



The evidence-based guideline summarizes recommendations on the use of antidepressants and other drug therapies; psychotherapy, including cognitive behavior therapy; and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT). Because many patients with major depressive disorder have co-occurring psychiatric disorders, including substance use disorders, physicians should also consider appropriate treatments for these diagnoses.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) Emerging Drugs

To meet the current demands of the patient pool and to counter the unmet needs of the therapeutic market, drug developers are gradually shifting their attention toward MDD as a possible indication for new targeted therapies.



Several companies are working robustly on many new therapies, such as AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics), Vraylar (AbbVie), Zuranolone (SAGE Therapeutics), and LY03005 (Luye Pharma). The mid-stage pipeline is crowded, with several potential therapies with the imminent attention of big pharmaceutical companies for this market space.



AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics), is a novel, oral, patent-protected, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity under development to treat MDD and other central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. AXS-05 utilizes a proprietary formulation and dose of dextromethorphan and bupropion and Axsome's metabolic inhibition technology to modulate the delivery of the components.

The dextromethorphan component of AXS-05 is an uncompetitive N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, also known as a glutamate receptor modulator, which is a novel mechanism of action, meaning it works differently than currently approved therapies for major depressive disorder. The dextromethorphan component of AXS-05 is also a sigma-1 receptor agonist. The bupropion component of AXS-05 serves to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan and is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor.



Vraylar (AbbVie) is an oral, once-daily atypical antipsychotic approved for the acute treatment of adult patients with manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, with a recommended dose range of 3-6 mg/day, and for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, with a recommended dose range of 1.5-6 mg/day.



While the mechanism of action of Vraylar in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown, the efficacy of VRAYLAR could be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at central dopamine D and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors and antagonist activity at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Pharmacodynamic studies with cariprazine have shown that it acts as a partial agonist with high binding affinity at dopamine D3, dopamine D2, and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors. Cariprazine demonstrated up to ~eightfold greater in vitro affinity for dopamine D3 vs. D2 receptors.

Cariprazine also acts as an antagonist at serotonin 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptors with high and moderate binding affinity, respectively, as well as it binds to the histamine H1 receptors. Cariprazine shows lower binding affinity to the serotonin 5-HT2C and 1A- adrenergic receptors and has no appreciable affinity for cholinergic muscarinic receptors. The clinical significance of these in vitro data is unknown. The company has announced the submission of the Supplemental New Drug Application to US FDA for cariprazine (Vraylar) for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.



Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Outlook

This section includes a glimpse of the major depressive disorder (MDD) market in the 7MM. The major depressive disorder (MDD) market size in the seven major markets was approximately USD 5,600 million in 2021.

The major depressive disorder (MDD) market outlook of the report builds a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted major depressive disorder (MDD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.



Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. The analysis covers major depressive disorder (MDD) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stages. It also analyses major depressive disorder (MDD)'s key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Axsome Therapeutics, AbbVie, SAGE Therapeutics, and others whose key products are expected to get launched in the US market by 20XX.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for major depressive disorder (MDD) emerging therapies.



KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the major depressive disorder (MDD) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapy treatment patterns or major depressive disorder (MDD) market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatments by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Marketed Therapies

Brintellix: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Product Description

Regulatory Milestones

Clinical Development

Clinical Trials Information

Safety and Efficacy

Product Profile

Fetzima: Forest Laboratories

Rexulti: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

SPRAVATO (Esketamine): Janssen Research & Development

Emerging Therapies

Key Competitors: Emerging Therapies

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

Product Description

Regulatory Milestones

Other Development Activities

Clinical Development

Clinical Trials Information

Safety and Efficacy

Product Profile

Vraylar (Cariprazine): AbbVie

Zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125): SAGE Therapeutics

LY03005: Luye Pharma

MIN-202 (Seltorexant): Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Minerva Neurosciences

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics

ABV-1504: BioLite Inc.

PH10: VistaGen Therapeutics

PRAX-114: Praxis Precision Medicines

CAPLYTA (Lumateperone): Intra-Cellular Therapies

Other Assets

Key Competitors: Other Assets

NBI-1065845: Neurocrine Biosciences

Product Description

Other Development Activities

Clinical Development

Clinical trials information

Product Profile

SP-624: Arrivo Bioventures/Sirstei Pharmaceuticals

ALTO-300: Alto Neuroscience

CTC-501: Chase Therapeutics

NMRA-140: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc./BlackThorn Therapeutics, Inc.

OPC-64005: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Travivo: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

MIJ821: Novartis

Discontinued Therapies

Pimavanserin: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Rapastinel: Naurex (Allergan)

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Alto Neuroscience

Arrivo Bioventures

Axsome Therapeutics

BioLite Inc.

BlackThorn Therapeutics, Inc.

Chase Therapeutics

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

Forest Laboratories

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Janssen Research & Development

Luye Pharma

Minerva Neurosciences

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Novartis

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Relmada Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics

Sirstei Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

VistaGen Therapeutics

