Hemostasis Analyzers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Test [Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, D-Dimer Test, Fibrinogen Test, Prothrombin Time Test, and Others, and End User

General aging factors lead to stiffening heart and blood vessels that result in heart disorders.



As the age grows, the systolic blood pressure also rises, leading to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).Thus, in people aged 75 years and above, high blood pressure is a common risk factor for heart conditions.



Coronary artery disease and heart failure are the others. Although the incidence of arrhythmias encompasses people of all age groups, it is rising significantly among the geriatric population.

According to the Global Ageing 2019 survey, the world’s population of 65 years and above totaled 703 million in 2019. The senior demographic is expected to double to 1.5 billion people by 2050. The frequency of one person with age 65 or more is likely to increase from 1 in every 11 inhabitants in 2019 to 1 in every 6 inhabitants by 2025. This demographic is more susceptible to CVDs, such as arrhythmias. Similarly, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the percentage of people aged 60 and above is estimated to reach 22% by 2050 from 12% in 2015. As per the report "Older Americans 2016: Key Indicators of Well-Being" by the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics, 35.8% of individuals aged 85 and above had a mild or extreme cognitive disorder. Moreover, according to the United Nation’s World Population Ageing 2017 report, in 2017, 962 million people were aged 60 years or over worldwide, and the number is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050.

The elderly population is more prone to atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes.The primary reason for the diseases is related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with aging.



The rise in the global geriatric population is leading to a surge in cardiovascular diseases, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for hemostasis analyzers.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health and Wellness are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the hemostasis analyzers market.

