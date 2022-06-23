Candente Copper announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT, US:CCOUF) ("Candente Copper" or the "Company") announces the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 100,117,276 common shares, representing 37.12% of the Company’s outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting and all motions put forward were passed.

The following sets forth a summary of the voting results:

Number of Directors

The number of Directors was set at seven.

Votes For: 97.32 % Votes Against: 2.68 %

Election of Directors



The following nominees were elected as Directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Joanne C. Freeze 39,159,070 (42.12%) 53,805,373 (57.88%) Sean I. Waller 39,046,670 (42%) 53,917,773 (58%) Giulio Bonifacio 92,537,775 (99.54%) 426,668 (0.46%) George Elliott 39,095,430 (42.05%) 53,869,013 (57.95%) Andres J. Milla 38,251,030 (41.15%) 54,713,413 (58.85%) Christine Nicolau 91,968,670 (98.93%) 995,773 (1.07%) Luis Miguel Inchaustegui 92,593,074 (99.6%) 371,368 (0.4%)

In accordance with the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, the Company anticipates that each of Joanne C. Freeze, Sean I. Waller, George Elliott and Andres J. Milla will offer their resignation as a Director of the Company, as each of these persons received a greater number of votes withheld than votes in favour of their election as a Director. Following the Company’s receipt of these resignations, the Company’s Board of Directors will determine whether or not to accept the resignations in accordance with the Majority Voting Policy, with each of the Directors who have offered their resignation abstaining from the decision-making process.

Appointment of Auditor

Kreston GTA LLP were appointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Votes For: 99.75 % Votes Withheld: 0.25 %

About Candente Copper



The Company’s flagship project is Cañariaco, within which Cañariaco Norte, is the 10th largest late-stage copper resource in the world and 5th highest in grade (RFC Ambrian, December 2021 and Haywood, December 2021). In addition to Cañariaco Norte, the Cañariaco Project, includes the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru’s prolific mining district.

The Company is very pleased to now have Cañariaco Norte included in 4 research reports that compare various global copper projects. RFC Ambrian: Cañariaco Norte in top 10 of 23 projects with potential to involve third party M&A (December 2021); Haywood: Cañariaco Norte is one of 18 assets selected as likely to be considered by majors looking to acquire (December 2021); Deutsche Bank: Cañariaco Norte identified as one of 3 projects required to meet the upcoming copper supply-demand gap (February 2021); Goldman Sachs: Cañariaco Norte identified with incentive copper price in the lowest quartile of the top 84 copper projects worldwide (October 2018).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and assumptions include, among others, the resignation of certain directors of the Company. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.



There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo., President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:





Joanne C. Freeze, President, CEO and Director +1 604 512 3359

or

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair and Director +1 604 318 6760





info@candentecopper.com

www.candentecopper.com

NR-153