Berkshire Grey Wins SupplyTech Innovation of the Year Award

BEDFORD, Mass., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc . (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, was named a winner of this year’s SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards in the Overall SupplyTech Innovation of the Year category.

The new SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of supply chain & logistics technology tools, services, and companies. This year’s inaugural program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 15 countries. All award nominations were fully analyzed, evaluated, and scored by SupplyTech’s expert panel of judges. Evaluation criteria was focused on the concept of innovation as well as performance, functionality, ease of use, value, and impact.

"This award reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering transformative AI-enabled robotic solutions that enable the world’s largest retailers, eCommerce providers, package logistics companies, and 3PLs to streamline their supply chain operations and meet their customers’ demand for near real-time order fulfillment," said Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey. “We are honored to be nominated by SupplyTech Breakthrough and proud to secure the top award for Innovation of the Year.”

This award win comes on the heels of several other recent recognitions for Berkshire Grey, including being named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and honored as the 2022 Enabling Technology Leader for Intelligent Robotic Automation by Frost & Sullivan.

Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers.

