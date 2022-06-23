Tribun Health Releases a New Version of the Next-Generation Telepathology Solution for Remote Case Review

PARIS, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSlide Patho 5 (formerly TeleSlide TeleMedecine) is an online telepathology platform dedicated to sharing digital pathology slides and other multimedia documents for the purposes of obtaining an expedient and qualified second opinion. Since its commercial launch in 2006, TeleSlide Patho 5 has been used by many labs and hospitals across Europe and North America to bring timely and clinical expertise to the patient.

TeleSlide Patho 5 has been completely redesigned. The web platform hosts more intuitive pathologist navigation capabilities as well as new and improved functionalities through a complete architecture overhaul. Concurrent to its development, TeleSlide Patho 5 conducted structured useability testing and leveraged the professional input of many pathologists and product engineers. This collaborative development approach has ensured that the web tool is perfectly suited to address the unique needs of a wide variety of pathologists, technologists and administrators.

"Second opinions are critical for complex cases and optimal treatment decision. Numerous studies have demonstrated that using a telepathology platform significantly accelerates the response (from weeks to days) and allows easy exchange between the pathologists involved. As a Product Owner, I am very proud of the work done by the team to redesign the solution and makes it easy to use and robust to different scenarios. Getting positive feedback from users along the development process was also very rewarding," says Amandine Lorenc.

The new TeleSlide Patho has also integrated high standards of security, traceability, and privacy to face cybersecurity and patient data threats. The solution is fully compliant with the GDPR and HIPAA regulation.

About Tribun Health: Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris based, privately held company addresses a significant, fast-growing, and unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. Tribun Health is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage/organization, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing with peer review and reporting. Tribun Health's award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is considered the industry leader winning the Best in Klas 2022 award for the most successful digital pathology provider in Europe. Tribun Health's extensive, decade long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking for a seamless transition to a digital pathology platform. https://www.tribun.health

Contact: Lorine Marcoux, Marketing Manager, Tribun Health, +33 1 89 20 38 53, lmarcoux@tribun.health

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment