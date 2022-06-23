Fostering Connections, HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Shares Details of 2022 Partnership Summit

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today released information about its annual HR Technology Partnership Summit, scheduled for September 12 – 13, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Taking place ahead of the main conference, the two-day summit will feature a dedicated content track and the ability for exhibitors to connect one-on-one.



Open to exhibitors and others, the HR Technology Partnership Summit provides the meeting space and technology needed to arrange meetings with current or potential partners effortlessly.

“With the industry’s leading companies already in town for the conference, the HR Technology Partnership Summit is a way to maximize the overall experience. It’s a great time-saver, giving registered summit attendees a chance to send, receive and review meeting requests beforehand,” said Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group. “Once on-site, there’s space to meet face-to-face and sessions to attend, all in the context of creating and growing partnerships and strategic alliances.”

In addition to meetings, the HR Technology Partnership Summit agenda will explore several partnership-related topics, including:

Building, Scaling and Thriving: How to Build and Leverage a Category-Leading Partner Ecosystem

Execution Amid Power Imbalance: Managing Partnerships Between Big and Small Companies

Follow the Money: Buying, Investing and Market-Sizing Global HR Technology

6 Key Ways Alliance Managers Have Successfully Created Value with an HR Technology Partnership

Speaking at the summit will be Matt Hammack, Partner Alliance Manager for UKG; George LaRocque, market analyst and founder of WorkTech; Ezra Schneier, Corporate Development Officer at HRSoft, Inc.; Garrett Starr, Director of Partnerships at Greenhouse; Jessica Wadd, Partner, Vantage Partners; and more.

Registration for HR Technology Partnership Summit is open. There is no cost for exhibitors of the 2022 HR Technology Conference and a small fee of $150 for non-exhibitors. To learn more, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/partnership_summit.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.