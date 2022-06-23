Renalytix to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 on June 30

| Source: Renalytix plc Renalytix plc

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will report its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, June 30, 2022, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT).

Conference Call Details:
US/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 614-1551
US/Canada Participant International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7290
United Kingdom International Dial-In Number: 0800 0288 438
United Kingdom Local Dial-In Number: 0203 1070 289
Conference ID: 1546327

Webcast Registration link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y3zwhkuk

For further information, please contact:
   
Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com 
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR 
   
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600 
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore  
   
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000 
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams  
   
Walbrook PR LimitedTel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com 
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth / Alice WoodingsMob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654 
   
CapComm Partners  Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com 
Peter DeNardo  

About Renalytix
Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com