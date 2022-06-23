BioAdaptives, Inc. Seeks to Increase Market Share in $1.9 Billion Global Pet Supplements Market With Canine All-In-One Premium Nutraceutical

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT), has launched its advanced proprietary supplement for dogs, Canine All-in-One, a daily dose formulation, patterned after its highly successful product for horses, Equine All-In-One. Canine All-In-One has been created by combining its top-selling Canine Regen product with strategic additional all natural botanical ingredients to be more comprehensive, by addressing a greater array of health issues, and more economical, by eliminating the need to purchase multiple individual vitamins, nutrients and organ-specific supplements. The components of Canine All-In-One are known to positively affect mitochondrial energy production, nutrient uptake and processing, joint function, immunological response, pain relief, blood flow dynamics, temperament, and hair quality.

Dog owners who utilize this supplement report striking and rapid improvement especially in older dogs who had displayed significant signs of aging, such as low energy, slow recovery from exercise, decreased mobility, prolonged sleeping patterns, memory loss, less responsiveness and decreased appetite. Although the rejuvenation effect is more dramatic in aging animals, dogs of all ages and breeds demonstrate an improvement in coat luster and texture, overall energy and disposition.

It is believed that these beneficial effects could be the result of primitive cell activation particularly in the brain and skin where scientists have identified resident stem cells in regions that control mood and the growth of hair. Further reports among consumers have indicated that even dogs that cannot be helped by traditional methods in their twilight years are observed to gain more vitality, mobility, and cognition within days.

According to a report published by GrandviewResearch.com, ‘In recent years, owners across the globe have been spending significantly on their pets’ well-being and nutrition…,” further indicating: “The global pet supplements market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The rise in pet humanization has led to consumers spending significantly on their food, supplements, toys, accessories, and other related products to keep them active, healthy, and happy. According to a report published by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), in 2021, dog, cat, and bird owners spent around USD 109.6 billion on these animals in the U.S. These market trends are driving the demand for these products.”

About Canine All-In-One –Canine All-in-One is a balanced formulation of selected natural ingredients designed to achieve maximum benefit and ensure safety in all designated species. Canine Regen and its derivatives have a proven eight-year record of safety and success, with no adverse effects reported by consumers.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com



