Pent Park Blazes the Trail for Innovation in Milford, CT Under the Guidance of M3 Equities

MILFORD, Conn., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pent Park continues in its development towards becoming Milford's most engaging place to work. With a wide range of brand new, modern amenities, corporations from near and far will soon be fighting to secure a lease in one of Pent Park's exceptional office spaces.

Located directly off of Exit 55 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway (US Route 15) and 1.1 miles from Interstate-95, Pent Park offers unmatched convenience and a variety of lifestyles. Swing by nearby retail including grocery, clothing, and more before heading home, or commute to and from NYC in under two hours by car.

ENJOY EXCEPTIONAL AMENITIES

Pent Park offers its tenants the opportunity to indulge in luxurious amenities not available at most office parks, including a state-of-the-art fitness center and sauna, fine dining, nature trails, scooters and bikes, Tesla charging stations, and more.

OFFICE SPACE FOR ALL

From a single room to a standalone building, Pent Park offers a variety of office spaces that suit businesses of all sizes. They look forward to hosting legacy corporation headquarters and small startups alike.

CONNECT WITH LOCAL CULTURE

On top of the new and updated amenities, Pent Park plans to host a rotating series of events ranging from farmer's markets featuring local vendors to outdoor concert events.

Formerly known as Crown Corporate Campus, Pent Park was purchased by M3 Equities, an investment group from New Jersey with appreciable experience in commercial real estate and development.

The team at M3 Equities has a strong understanding of what companies and employees are looking for in an office today and are committed to bringing innovation and elevated lifestyle amenities to Milford's business scene.

"Within six months, we've purchased the property, invested significant capital in revitalizing the space, and set a date for construction," Joshua Stern, M3 Equities said. "We want people to know that we're serious about bringing new companies and innovation to the area, as well as maintaining the corporate populations that have been a central component of Milford's economy for decades."

The Pent Park management team is committed to the success and well-being of our tenants. We look forward to negotiating terms that enable your business to thrive and customizing each space to meet your business's unique needs. Please visit www.PentPark.com or email management at info@pentpark.com for more information about leasing opportunities.

