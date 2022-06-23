New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Homocystinuria Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Method and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232560/?utm_source=GNW



The homocystinuria market is projected to reach US$ 73.96 million by 2028 from US$ 56.58 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021–2028.The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising deficiencies of vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 and the growing prevalence of inherited metabolic disorders. However, the lack of awareness about various rare disorders and inherited metabolic disorders hampers the market growth.



Lysosomal, storage disorder, Gaucher disease, phenylketonuria, glycogen storage diseases, mitochondrial disorders, and homocystinuria are a few inherited metabolic disorders.Autosomal recessive inheritance is the name for this type of genetic transmission.



Homocystinuria is more prevalent in Europe than in Asia Pacific and North America.For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, the most common form of homocystinuria affects at least 1 in 200,000 to 335,000 people across the globe.



Moreover, the disorder is common in various countries such as Germany, Ireland, Norway, and Qatar.In Ireland, the disorder affects 1 in 65,000 people.



In Germany, homocystinuria affects 1 in 17,800 people, and in Norway, the disorder affects 1 in 6,400 people. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of inherited metabolic disorders is expected to boost the growth of the homocystinuria market worldwide.



The global homocystinuria market, based on method, is bifurcated into treatment and diagnostics.The treatment segment held a larger share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the incumbent usage of treatments and increasing research and development of new treatments for homocystinuria.The market for the treatment segment is further segmented into pyridoxine, betaine, and others.



The market for the diagnostics segment is subsegmented into genetic testing, amino acid screening test, liver enzyme test, and others.By end-user, the homocystinuria market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging laboratories, specialty clinics, and academic and research institutes.



In 2021, the diagnostics and imaging laboratories segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during 2021–2028 due to the rising diagnosis of inherited metabolic disorders in diagnostics and imaging laboratories.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the homocystinuria market are the National Center for Health Statistics, Indian Council of Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Industrial Biotechnology Leadership Forum, and World Health Organization.

