Global Fresh Food Market Report to 2027 - Players Include JBS, Sysco, Tyson Foods and Fresh Del Monte Produce

The Global Fresh Food Market was valued at USD3077.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period to reach USD3922.70 billion by 2027.

The increasing health consciousness and prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are the primary factors driving the demand for the Global Fresh Food Market. Also, the emergence of online sales channels and the entry of major market players providing fresh food to consumers are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Fresh Food Market in the forecast period.



Food plays a major role in maintaining the health of an individual and provides all the required nutrients to the human body. Fresh food is gaining popularity due to the health benefits and the growing awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of consuming fresh food items. The high internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices support the popularity of e-commerce channels. Consumers have increased their spending on their food intake and are actively ordering fresh food items through online sales platforms. The ease of convenience and quick doorstep delivery service offered by the online platforms make the consumers contribute to the Global Fresh Food Market growth. However, the short shelf life of fresh foods may restrain the market growth in the forecast period.



The Global Fresh Food Market is segmented into type, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape. Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 36.04% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at a CAGR of 5.02% over the next five years. The growing population and change in the dietary preferences of consumers are the major drivers for the fresh food market in the region. Also, the high demand from emerging economies, including Indonesia, India, South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to influence the market demand.



JBS S.A., Sysco Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Greenyard NV, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Dole Food Company, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc., D'Arrigo Bros Co., Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., etc. are the major market players operating in the Global Fresh Food Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Fresh Food Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Fresh Food Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Fresh Food Market which is divided into type, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Fresh Food Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Fresh Food Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Fresh Food Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Fresh Food Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fresh Food Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Preferred Distribution Channel



6. Global Fresh Food Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Meat, Vegetables, Fruits, Fish, and Other Seafood)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Open Market, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Store, Online, and Others (Grocery Stores, Independence store, etc.))

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Type, By Region)

7. Asia-Pacific Fresh Food Market Outlook

8. Europe Fresh Food Market Outlook

9. North America Fresh Food Market Outlook

10. South America Fresh Food Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Fresh Food Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. JBS S.A.

15.2. Sysco Corporation

15.3. Tyson Foods, Inc.

15.4. Greenyard NV

15.5. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

15.6. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

15.7. Dole Food Company, Inc.

15.8. Sanderson Farms, Inc.

15.9. D'Arrigo Bros Co.

15.10. Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., etc.



16. Strategic Recommendations

